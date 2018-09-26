Tambo Mobile launches in Nigeria to disrupt Africa’s largest phone market

TAMBO, a global leader in mobile phone technology, has officially launched the TAMBO brand in Nigeria, Africa’s largest mobile market.

TAMBO is an innovative mobile phone brand backed by a forward-thinking, bold and daring company. Our products are designed to be ahead of the curve and the consumers are always our priority. At TAMBO, we aim to redefine technology and disrupt the mobile market in a positive and rewarding way by adding value to our customers, staff and business partners.

The brand TAMBO has two product series – the Superphones and Powerphones. With this two distinct but value-driven ranges, TAMBO plans to change the game in the market by putting the power to get the best out of mobile devices without breaking the bank.

Our values are entrenched in our DNA and we aim to stick to them. The core of our business philosophy is transparency, humility, honesty and care.

“With our Superphone and Powerphone categories, we will deliver value to the Nigerian mobile market with innovative products delivered with a best-in-class customer service proposition”, said Mr. Roy Jiang, Managing Director of TAMBO Mobile Telecom Nigeria. “We also want to build a business ecosystem with our dealers and partners that will create jobs, add to the Nigerian economy and promote sustainability in the social and business environment.”

He added that “In the next few months, TAMBO Mobile products and services will take Nigeria by storm, we are delighted to finally start the journey in building a brand that Nigeria at home and abroad can be proud of.”

The brand aims to put the customer at the heart of its operations with the introduction of customer-oriented after-sales service and proposition such as the 100 days after sales support for all TAMBO mobile devices purchased from our accredited dealers and retailers. Our customer care lines are also open and reachable 24/7, 365 days.

At a well-attended launch event which held in Lagos at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, TAMBO was unveiled in a grand style with key stakeholders in telecoms and mobile phone industry and celebrities all in attendance.