Herbert Wigwe to meet Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella to discuss technology in banking 

Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc. will meet with Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella this Thursday, September 27, 2018. The two chief executive officers are set to discuss issues regarding how financial institutions can further strengthen banking security and provide valued added services on digital platforms, leveraging on technology.

Among other things, Herbert Wigwe also disclosed that the strategic meeting is expected to showcase the massive progress of Access Bank – which has succeeded in positioning itself as a top leader in the Nigerian financial industry, with its commitment to promoting the adoption of technology as a tool to disrupt the banking industry and improving financial inclusion in Nigeria.

“Access Bank is revolutionising the Nigerian financial industry to create an ecosystem where customers can perform most of their transactions on digital platforms and the immense technological solutions provided by Microsoft has contributed to this mission. Our discussion will allow us explore various methods through which we can work together to create and deploy custom made solutions to the specific challenges experienced by customers in the country. We also have special plans to reach the unbanked population, creating simpler and more efficient banking protocol for the banked, while also ensuring that our customers continue to trust us in this digital age”, he said.

Leading the way on its mission to become Africa’s gateway to the world in five years, Access Bank Plc has consistently built innovative products to satisfy the evolving needs of customers and maintain its track record of being an innovative bank and living true to its brand promise of providing fast, secure and reliable customer service.