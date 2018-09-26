Leah Sharibu’s mother denies suing FG

Mother of one the 110 schoolgirls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe, Leah Sharibu, Rebecca Sharibu has denied suing the Federal Government, demanding N500 million for damages.

It was earlier reported that Rebecca sued the Federal Government“…compelling the defendants to employ every means in securing the plaintiff from the custody of her captors…”

But in a report by CNN, Rebecca denies the report.

“Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu who has been in Boko Haram captivity since February, spoke to CNN this morning and has denied reports that she is suing the federal government of Nigeria for damages,” CNN reported.

“Several publications reported that Leah Sharibu‘s mother is suing Nigeria’s federal government for more than $1 million. CNN made multiple calls to Rebecca Sharibu and she strenuously denied reports that she had filed the lawsuit,” the report added.

