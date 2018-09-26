Leah Sharibu’s mother denies suing FG

Mother of one the 110 schoolgirls abducted from Dapchi, Yobe, Leah Sharibu, Rebecca Sharibu has denied suing the Federal Government, demanding N500 million for damages.

It was earlier reported that Rebecca sued the Federal Government“…compelling the defendants to employ every means in securing the plaintiff from the custody of her captors…

But in a report by CNN, Rebecca denies the report.

Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu who has been in Boko Haram captivity since February, spoke to CNN this morning and has denied reports that she is suing the federal government of Nigeria for damages,” CNN reported.

Several publications reported that Leah Sharibu‘s mother is suing Nigeria’s federal government for more than $1 million. CNN made multiple calls to Rebecca Sharibu and she strenuously denied reports that she had filed the lawsuit,” the report added.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi September 26, 2018

Omisore reportedly agrees to support APC in Osun rerun

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has agreed to work for the ruling All ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 26, 2018

BREAKING: Labour emerges from meeting with FG, insists on total strike

Following the declaration of a nationwide strike by Organised labour beginning from midnight of Thursday, the Federal Government had called ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 26, 2018

Laolu Senbanjo speaks on afromysterics, Beyoncé and Belvedere

When Laolu (Olaolu) Isaac Senbanjo, also known as “Laolu NYC”, quit his job to follow his passion to create art that drew ...

Ovoko Williams September 26, 2018

Profiting from tears: The Buhari administration’s handling of the Nigerian IDP crisis

The humanitarian situation in Nigeria deteriorated significantly in the first half of 2018 as the conflict intensified in the North ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 26, 2018

Leah Sharibu’s mother sues FG, demands N500m

Mother of one of the abducted 110 schoolgirls from Dapchi, Yobe, Leah Sharibu, Rebecca Sharibu has sued the federal government for ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 26, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail