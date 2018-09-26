BREAKING: Labour emerges from meeting with FG, insists on total strike

Following the declaration of a nationwide strike by Organised labour beginning from midnight of Thursday, the Federal Government had called a meeting with the workers to avert the strike action.

Emerging from the meeting, president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba said both parties failed to reach an agreement on the issues raised, adding that the strike will still proceed as scheduled and will be total and comprehensive.

“In compliance with this mandate, all workers and private sector at all levels across the country have been directed to comply.

“All public and private institutions, offices, banks, schools, public and private business premises including filling station are to remain shut till further notice,” he said.

