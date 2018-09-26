UPDATED: Omisore agrees to support APC in Osun governorship rerun

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has agreed to work for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the September 27 rerun election in Osun, saying that he decided to support the APC after the party accepted the conditions he gave earlier for his support.

He said this while addressing journalists at his residence in Ile-Ife on Wednesday, after the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole led a delegation of four governors from the party, Ekiti-governor elect, Kayode Fayemi, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, and others to canvass his support for the APC governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

Omisore said, “We have accepted to support the APC for victory in the rerun election tomorrow and thereafter form a coalition government.”

According to him, “Our decision to form a Coalition Government is based on the party that is ready to work with SDP to adopt and implement the core values of our party which is social justice and good governance.

“Our core values and philosophy as indicated in our SDP manifestoes (Restoration Agenda) have all been presented to the APC and the PDP representatives, who have approached us for support and formation of a coalition government.

“For the Restoration Agenda to be effectively implemented, Social Democratic Party (Osun state) would ensure that her core values are considered and incorporated into the development agenda of the party of choice for a meaningful coalition.

“In this regard, we have forwarded our proposals for a coalition government to the PDP representatives headed by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, and the APC high-powered delegation led by Dr Kayode Fayemi, the newly elected governor of Ekiti.

“The APC had since come back to accept all the conditions proposed to them by us to form a coalition government while the PDP is yet to respond. We have therefore as a party accepted to support the APC for victory in the rerun election and thereafter form a coalition government”, Omisore said.