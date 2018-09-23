INEC to conduct Osun election rerun Sept 27

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the rerun of the Osun governorship election which it earlier declared “inconclusive will now hold on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

INEC’s Chief Returning Officer in Osun, Professor Joseph Fuwape, announced this after consultation with political parties’ agents at the INEC office in Osogbo.

Coming third in the election is Social Democratic Party (SDP) with 128,049 votes while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) came fourth with 49, 742 votes.

The local governments where a rerun will be held on Thursday are; Orolu LGA- 2 Units; Ife South LGA- 1 Unit; Ife North LGA- 1 Unit; Osogbo LGA – 1 Unit.

