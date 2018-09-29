Osun election and the drama, the ongoing organised labour strike and other top stories of the week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

The 2018 Osun election was held but declared inconclusive and so, a rerun had to be held. The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, at that time was leading the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola with 353 votes.

Ahead of the rerun, governor-elect of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, led some members of the APC to the Ile-Ife residence of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Senator Iyiola Omisore, to seek his support.

#OsunDecides. Ahead of Thursday's Osun Governorship rerun election, Party leaders had a successful meeting with Chief Iyiola Omisore in Osogbo.#Consolidation pic.twitter.com/5v8m8dZd3Y — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) September 26, 2018

This came after Senate President Bukola Saraki visited him.

We have agreed to work together because our goals are the same. We all want good governance in Osun State. Over the next 24 hours, we will work out the details. #OsunDecides2018 pic.twitter.com/I1YuhjSTWy — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) September 24, 2018

Omisore eventually agreed to support the APC.

A rerun was held and INEC declared Oyetola winner of the election having met all the conditions.

Bill Cosby was sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home back in 2004.

Cosby, 81, is the first celebrity to be sentenced in the series of accusations of #MeToo movement. He was sentenced for a minimum of three years.

He was found guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for molesting Andrea Constand, a former operations manager for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby was an enthusiastic supporter.

Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women in the past few years.

The Federal Government released N22.68 billion to settle part of the retirement benefits of former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said the government also approved the release of N20 billion to revitalise public universities in line with demands of the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU), adding that the money for the universities will be released through normal channels while that of the ex-airways workers would be paid after verification.

The minister in announcing the constitution of a nine-member committee to verify the claims of the ex-workers, said the money approved was 50 percent of the N45.3 billion total entitlements of the ex-workers of the Nigeria Airways Limited in liquidation.

While people like Daddy Showkey have been asking the Psquare brothers to get back together, the first of the twin brothers, Peter Okoye won his first award as a solo artist.

He wrote on Instagram, “Yes Guys we did it! We won!!! My very first award as a solo act! You guys made this happen. INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT RECOGNITION AWARDS 🏆🥇 Slow and Steady but surely! God is great🤗😇🙏🏽 To @iara_awards my profound thanks, I was hoping to be in London but as you’re aware, I’m in the middle of my US/Canadian Tour at the moment! I will be by to pick up my award personally. Thanks again and I’d like to dedicate this award to my super fans and my awesome son Cameron who’s birthday is today. Double celebration for sure🤗🥂 More coming……. Win win win no matter what💯🤗😊🙏🏽🕺🏽 Never give up, Be inspired👍🏾.”

The High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo nullified the removal of the state’s deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, declaring his impeachment by 19 of the 37 members of the Imo House of Assembly on July 30 as invalid and of no legal effect.

The trial judge, Justice Benjamin Iheaka, faulted the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi and the Attorney General of the state, Militus Nlemadim for not following the provisions of section 188(5) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) in the impeachment of Madumere.

The jurist said that the seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct by Madumere was done outside the seven days lifeline as provided by the constitution.

The Government of Imo appealed the judgment.

Mother of one of the abducted 110 schoolgirls from Dapchi, Yobe, Leah Sharibu, Rebecca Sharibu was reported to have sued the federal government for failing to secure the release of her daughter.

But according to CNN, Rebecca denied suing the Federal Government, demanding N500 million for damages.

“Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu who has been in Boko Haram captivity since February, spoke to CNN this morning and has denied reports that she is suing the federal government of Nigeria for damages,” CNN reported.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved 64.2 million dollars for power supply project to communities within Escravos area of Delta.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu who disclosed this said that previously, the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) was stopped because communities raised concerns over moving 50 percent of gas required when the immediate community did not have power supply.

“We believe that with this power will be provided to the immediate communities for a period of four-five years and it will become a permanent structure,” the Minister explained.

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris warned that the ongoing strike by the organised labour would deny workers their salaries, stressing that “the payment of salaries cannot be achieved in an atmosphere where the critical stakeholders are not allowed access to their offices.”

In a related development, Deputy President of the NLC, Peters Adeyemi said that the strike would not be called off until the federal government makes its proposed minimum wage figures known.

“As a member of the committee, I can authoritatively say that the committee had concluded its work except for the figures from the Federal Government’s team. So, reconvening the meeting is contingent on the figure that would be made available by the Federal Government’s team,” Adeyemi said.

Two F-7Ni aircrafts belonging to the Nigerian Airforce crashed in a suburb of Nigeria’s Federal Capital, Abuja.

The aircrafts which collided and crashed around Katampe area of Abuja, were part of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircrafts taking part in the rehearsals for an air parade to herald the 58th Independence Day Celebrations on Monday, October 1 at the Eagle Square.

Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who confirmed the incident via his official Twitter account, said one of the pilots passed on after he was ejected from one of the Aircrafts.

It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on. May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later. Thank you — Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) September 28, 2018

After threats from the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP resolved to hold its National Convention in Port Harcourt.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said “the aspirants have been assured of a transparent process at the national convention. The aspirants collectively assured the party also that their fears over the Port Harcourt convention have been allayed by the party.”

“NEC further resolved that we will be committing all our presidential aspirants to a bond on the outcome of the election. What this translates into is that all our aspirants will sign an agreement with our party in order to ensure that the outcome of the national convention which the party has promised to be transparent, free, fair and acceptable to Nigerians, must be accepted by all our aspirants,” he said.