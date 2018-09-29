Move over, La La Land! Michaela Coel and Arinzé Kene star in black musical ‘Been So Long’ and it’s coming to Netflix!

Confession: I still haven’t seen La La Land and I don’t care at this point. Why? Because we’ll be having our own version! Announced recently by Netflix’s black-inclined outlet Strong Black Lead, the feature-length black musical Been So Long will be coming to Netflix and it stars Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel and underrated actor and playwright Arinzé Kene.

Been So Long has been in the pipeline since last year, just at the time we were dealing with the possibility that her acclaimed Netflix show Chewing Gum won’t return for another season. Written by Ché Walker, Been So Long is officially described as “a neon-soaked, modern day romance set on the streets of London’s musical hot bed of Camdem. We follow Simone (Coel), a dedicated single mother who, on a rare night on town is charmed by the handsome yet troubled stranger Raymond (Arinzé Kene), igniting old and new feelings. Set against the backdrop of an ever-changing city, Been So Long is a fresh take on love, life and moving on”

Backed by the British Film Institute, the music featured is a mix of R&B, dance and soul, and employed the expertise of music video director Tinge Krishnan. Reportedly, Netflix snagging up the global rights to the film is their biggest deal yet, and features a cast of Mya Lewis, Ashley Thomas, Ronke Adekoluejo, Rakie Ayola and Luke Norris. Executive produced by Lizzie Franke, Eva Yates, Jane Wright and Indira Guha, Been So Long will be available for streaming on October 26.