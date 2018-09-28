[The Injustice Blog] Leah Sharibu, Hauwa Leman, Alice Ngaddah and the forgotten Chibok girls

It’s a sober moment for Nigeria and the world at large as reactions trail the murder of Saifura Ahmed, one of the health workers abducted by Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) a faction of the dreaded Boko-Haram sect. Saifura, a staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was murdered in response to what they described as “non-cooperation of the Nigerian government” with a threat to harm the remaining captors. The death of Saifura has reduced the numbers of Rann abducted health workers to two. In the same vein, it is over 200 days of the abduction of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi girl that was held back by Boko-Haram due to her failure to renounce her faith. Let’s we forget, its over four years exactly that the Chibok girls were abducted and over 100 of the girls are still in capacity with no idea how many of them are still alive.

As the elections draw close, we must remind President Buhari that the war against Boko-Haram is not over. We have always remind his administration that its boasts of victory over the Boko-Haram sect were premature, as current terrorist attacks prove the sect is alive and flourishing. It also means the president didn’t meet his electoral promises to use his military background to effectively rout the sect.

In his 2015 inaugural speech, President Buhari stated unequivocally that the war against Boko-Haram will not be over until all the Chibok girls are released but it seems it was a mere political statement devoid of action. At the moment, more people have been abducted than we had prior 2015 as the Boko Haram still carries out more daring attacks with its recent targets being military cantonment which has led to the death of several officers of the Nigerian Army in the North-East.

At this juncture, it is evident the federal government under the leadership of President Buhari has abandoned these women to their fate in the hands of their captors and is now fully concentrated on his consolidating 2019 presidential bid. Less than 24hours after the murder of Saifura Ahmed, the President left Abuja for Osun state to campaign for the APC candidate at the time international bodies showed their anger at the killing of one of the own. I ask, what is the value of human life under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari?

President Buhari must remember his word that the Boko-Haram war is not over until the abducted Chibok girls are released, now we have more women in captivity and their release must come NOW!