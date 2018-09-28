UPDATED: One pilot dies as Military aircrafts crash in Abuja

Two F-7Ni aircrafts belonging to the Nigerian Airforce has crashed in a suburb of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

According to reports, the aircrafts which collided and crashed around Katampe area of Abuja, were part of the Nigerian Air Force aircrafts taking part in the rehearsals for an air parade to herald the 58th Independence Day Celebrations on Monday, 1st October at the Eagle Square.

Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who confirmed the incident via his official Twitter account, said one of the pilots passed on after he was ejected from one of the Aircrafts.

“I wish to confirm that an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations occurred this morning in Abuja,” he tweeted.

It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on. May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later. Thank you — Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) September 28, 2018

The Nigerian Airforce further identified the deceased as Squadron Leader M.B. Babari from NAF base Makurdi, while the other two survivors also from Makurdi Air force base are Squadron Leader Batuba and Flight Lieutenant Andy.

PHOTOS: