Africa Movie Academy Awards set to hold the Africa Cinema Business Roundtable in Kigali

AMAA

As the fourteen edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) draws closer, the premier award body will be holding the Africa Cinema Businesses Roundtable in Kigali, Rwanda. The ACBR is an annual networking conference where stakeholders, investors, film experts and regulatory bodies of African film industry discuss challenges and recommend solutions and policies to advance the industry.

Furthermore, the ACBR seeks to foster partnerships and build relationships beyond the shores of Africa. This year’s outing, though, will be in conjunction with Smith Global Media, an American film distribution company owned by Will Smith’s younger brother, Harry Smith. The award’s Chief Executive Officer Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said to Pulse in a statement that the collaboration with Smith Global Media and AMAA will help African filmmakers chart a new course in film distribution across the continent.

Smith Global Media is an international distribution company involved in packaging, acquiring, marketing and distributing micro-targeted independent motion pictures, television series and other diverse forms of entertainment content. Some of the movies the company has acquired include Charming, Gnome Alone and Valley of Bones. The Africa Cinema Business Roundtable will hold on the October 19, with Harry Smith as one of the speakers. The date for the AMAAs was shifted from September 22 to October 20, and this was announced in August by the director of administration Mr. Tony Anih.

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

