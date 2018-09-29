BREAKING: Buhari’s Minister, Aisha Alhassan resigns

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan has resigned her office.

In a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari, she made it clear that her reason to resign is connected to the party’s refusal to clear her to contest the gubernatorial election in Taraba under the platform of the party.

For her withdrawal from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhassan said she was “dismayed and disappointed” that the party failed to clear her, yet giving no reasons for her disqualification. She adds that she was unfairly treated and “grave injustice done” to her by that action.

The same reason was given for her resignation as Minister.

Letter of withdrawal from the All Progressive Congress, by @SenAishaAlhassn pic.twitter.com/MqytNvGgwi — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) September 29, 2018

It was earlier reported that the All Progressive Progress (APC) failed to clear Alhassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, but no reason was stated in the list posted on the APC website. The real reason is probably her continued support of former APC stalwart Atiku Abubakar, who jumped ship to the PDP after he realised he wasn’t going to be chosen to run as the APC’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.