BREAKING: Buhari’s Minister, Aisha Alhassan resigns

Alhassan

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan has resigned her office.

In a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari, she made it clear that her reason to resign is connected to the party’s refusal to clear her to contest the gubernatorial election in Taraba under the platform of the party.

READ MORE: Who is Jide Sanwo-Olu, Ambode’s APC nemesis at the 2019 elections

For her withdrawal from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhassan said she was “dismayed and disappointed” that the party failed to clear her, yet giving no reasons for her disqualification. She adds that she was unfairly treated and “grave injustice done” to her by that action.

The same reason was given for her resignation as Minister.

It was earlier reported that the All Progressive Progress (APC) failed to clear Alhassan, popularly called Mama Taraba, but no reason was stated in the list posted on the APC website. The real reason is probably her continued support of former APC stalwart Atiku Abubakar, who jumped ship to the PDP after he realised he wasn’t going to be chosen to run as the APC’s presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

Tags:

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi September 29, 2018

Osun election and the drama, the ongoing organised labour strike and other top stories of the week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week. The 2018 Osun election was held but declared inconclusive and so, a ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 28, 2018

The Late 5: Pilot dies in plane crash during air parade rehearsals, We are ready to receive Ambode – SDP | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: One pilot has been feared dead after 2 F-7Ni aircrafts belonging ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 28, 2018

UPDATED: One pilot dies as Military aircrafts crash in Abuja

Two F-7Ni aircrafts belonging to the Nigerian Airforce has crashed in a suburb of Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 28, 2018

The Big 5: PDP rejects Oyetola’s win in Osun re-run; APC disqualifies Shittu, ‘Mama Taraba’ from governorship primaries | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has rejected the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 27, 2018

UPDATED: APC disqualifies two Buhari ministers from governorship race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo, Adebayo Shittu has been disqualified from the race over his failure to partake ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 27, 2018

BREAKING: INEC declares APC’s Oyetola winner of #OsunDecides2018

After the governorship rerun in Osun, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressive ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail