The Big 5: Mass exodus hits Taraba APC as Alhassan leaves for UDP; Communications Minister says he is willing to serve in NYSC | More stories

These are the top stories you should be monitoring today.

Senator Aisha Alhassan, who resigned her appointment as Minister of Women Affairs and also left the APC has picked the nomination form for United Democratic Party (UDP) to contest for the Taraba governorship seat.

At a press conference after, she said the APC has become the “weakest political party in Taraba” as “7 state Assembly Members, all APC executives from 169 wards of Taraba; all 16 local Government exco’s of APC and states executives of APC” all left with her to UDP.

National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole has the said the party cannot continue to condone indiscipline and therefore, harbour those who cannot comport themselves such that the core values of the party are compromised.

Speaking while inaugurating the committees for the various states governorship primaries he said, “so, based on this commitment, we disqualified two prominent Nigerians…We cannot continue to preach discipline and harbour people who in our view conduct themselves in a way that suggests they do not have those core values that should bind us as a political party.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu has said he is willing to embark on the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after he becomes governor.

Shittu said this in an interview with Edmund Obilo on his programme “State Affairs”.

The programme had been recorded on Tuesday, September 25, before his disqualification from the race.

Delegations from the Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States said they observed widespread interference and intimidation of voters, journalists, and civil society observers by political party supporters and security agencies during the governorship rerun in Osun.

The observers noted that their findings from the September 22 election contrasted sharply with their observations from the rerun.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified two aspirants challenging the reelection bid of Governor Ben Ayade for the party’s ticket in the governorship primary scheduled for today.

The aspirants, Emmanuel Ibeshi and Paul Udayi, have rejected their disqualification, saying there was no reason given for such action.

Ibeshi said, “I am ready to contest my disqualification and seek such redress and remedies as are available under the law in this country,” while Udayi had dragged the party before the State High Court.

And stories from all over the world…

Founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX; co-founder, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Elon Musk has reached a settlement with federal regulators, which had sued him on Thursday for making misleading material statements. He will get to remain as Tesla’s CEO but must step down as chairman.

The White House is limiting the scope of the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to only the sexual assault claims made by Dr Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, NBC News reports.

The White House has provided the bureau with a list of witnesses they can interview, and Julie Swetnick, Kavanaugh’s third accuser, is not included. This may be at odds with what some on the Senate Judiciary Committee expected to be included in the investigation.

Meanwhile, a majority of people wouldn’t vote to re-elect their senators if they vote to confirm Kavanaugh, according to a new Change Research poll.

The World Health Organisation classified Ebola’s spread from Democratic Republic of the Congo “very high,” Saturday as two confirmed cased were discovered near Uganda‘s border, the Associated Press reports.

As of Friday, 124 Ebola cases were confirmed with 71 deaths.

Egyptian activist Amal Fathy was sentenced Saturday, to two years in prison for “publishing false news” and “slandering employees” at a state bank in a social media video that was critical of the government, according to the country’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

Fathy’s sentence was handed down after a trial. She was also fined 10,000 Egyptian pounds (around $562), Al-Ahram reported.

The personal details of all the MPs and attendees at the Conservative Party conference have been leaked in a major security breach.

The CPC 2018 app allowed anyone to log in as a politician, delegate or journalist attending the Birmingham event simply using their email address.

The personal details in the app included personal mobile numbers for every cabinet minister, MP, and journalist attending.

Once logged in as that person, they were able to access information including their mobile phone numbers.