The Late 5: Hamzat steps down for Sanwo-Olu as APC postpones Lagos primary to Monday; ‘Mama Taraba’ quits Buhari’s cabinet | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation:

As the race for who picks the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos heats up, one of the major contenders for the ticket, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has on Saturday, stepped down for Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos, who addressed newsmen alongside Sanwo-Olu and some supporters in Lagos, said his decision was borne out of the greater good for Lagos than the benefit of an individual, as he urged his supporters to vote for Sanwo-Olu in the party’s primaries.

“After due consultation with my numerous supporters and in deference to the wise counsel of those I consider my political mentors, I resolved to step down from the governorship race.

“Haven been part and parcel of the formulation and execution of various policies and programmes that transformed Lagos right from former governors Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola’s administrations, I strongly believe that Sanwo-Olu is equally rooted to fly our party’s flag in the 2019 elections,” he said.

In same vein, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday announced that the governorship primaries of the party for Imo and Lagos states have been rescheduled for Monday, from the initial Sunday.

Oshiomhole cited logistic concerns as reason for the postponement of the primary in the two states scheduled to hold direct primaries in selecting their governorship candidates.

In Imo, nine aspirants are in the race to succeed outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha including his relative Uche Nwosu who has his backing,Deputy governor Prince Eze Madumere, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Sir Jude Ejiogu, Barr. Chima Anozie, Dr. Chris Emenike Nlemoha, Sir Eche George Ezenna, Chukwudi Celestine Ololo and Air Commodore Peter Gbujie.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba, has on Saturday resigned her position in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet and from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister made this known through a 3-page letter addressed to the president on Saturday, a copy of which she share on her official Twitter account cited her disqualification from the 2019 Taraba governorship contest by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) as reason for her resignation, stressing that the party by its action, did her grave injustice as no genuine reason was given for pushing her out of the race.

“If I am not good enough to contest elections in the APC, then I feel I am not also qualified to remain a minister in the APC government,” she stated.

A former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has announced his withdrawal from Sunday’s governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as he urged the National secretariat to save the party from total collapse.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Akala alleged that the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi has concluded plans to impose one of the aspirants on the party, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe on delegates as he has sent his foot soldiers around to coerce and Intimidate delegates to vote for the said Tegbe at the party primaries against their free will.

“His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala has therefore decided to “STAY AWAY” from tomorrow’s macabre dance taking place at a yet to be disclosed venue due to the Insensitivity and selfishness of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi who is hellbent on Imposing his stooge as his successor,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has explained how the party entered into an alliance with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and candidate of the party in the Osun governorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, said that both parties were able to strike a deal that has to do with the specific issues that will affect the welfare and the well-being of the people of Osun, stressing that the working relationship between both parties in support of APC’s Gboyega Oyetola, proved decisive and that he didn’t give money to anybody during the negotiation.

“We agreed that he would have an opportunity for him to contest for a seat on the APC platform. Not just for Senate or House of Representatives, but also for House of Assembly. That is why I said we spoke about the immediate, which is the Osun election and going forward,” Oshiomhole said.

And stories from around the world:

Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (AFP)

Danish police have questioned and released two suspects travelling in a Swedish car that was the subject of a huge manhunt on Friday. (BBC)

North Korea’s foreign minister told the United Nations on Saturday continued sanctions were deepening its mistrust in the United States and there was no way the country would give up its nuclear weapons unilaterally under such circumstances. (Reuters)

The United States announced on Friday it will effectively close its consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra and relocate diplomatic personnel assigned there following increasing threats from Iran and Iran-backed militia, including rocket fire. (Reuters)

Senegal’s government is considering legalising witchcraft as a traditional medicine as Politicians say the move will ease the burden on already overcrowded hospitals.

But doctors say the move is irresponsible and dangerous. (Al Jazeera)