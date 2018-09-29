The Emerging Leaders Summit in Uyo charges young Nigerians to take control of their destinies

Uyo the capital of Akwa Ibom State played host to the Emerging Leaders Summit. A TEDx inspired event with focus on Leadership, Enterprise and  Governance. The project which is non partisan aims to facilitate growth in the areas of personal capacity and national development in Nigeria beginning from Uyo.
The Convener of the Summit who is also the Founder of Aimcare NG – a youth led organisation committed to ensuring people have ongoing access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene regardless of location and economic status – while addressing attendees maintained that project was designed to inspire good leadership,  encourage entrepreneurship and use good governance as a tool for social change. He said he started the summit to inspire young people to take on entrepreneurship and take part in the governance process of the State. He said that leadership is not an office but a function and young people must develop character, competence and capacity required to lead at every point.
He said the summit will be an annual event and has a 5 year short term plan to field candidates for the 2023 elections across the state. Also speaking at the event was the Head of Policy Capacity WaterAid Nigeria, Mr Saheed Mustapha who used the platform to drum support for the organisation’s #VoteForWASH campaign. He maintained that access to clean Water, Sanitation and Hygiene must be priority in the agenda of our leaders and hence we must actively vote for people who will ensure our communities have access to WASH. The event had a high powered panel session comprising Mr Ekanabasi Ubong, the immediate past Perm Secretary Ministry of Education,  Pastor Sylvanus Ukafia – the State PFN Chairman and Senior Pastor of Insight Bible Church,  Mrs Mfon Nze – the Principal of NCI,one of the biggest secondary schools in Akwa Ibom, Amb Eze Stanley – a UN Ambassador of Peace. The panel discussions were centred around Nation building.
The high point of the event was the Lead Speaker’s session. Mr Chude Jideonwo the Cofounder of RED and the CEO JOY Inc was the event’s headline speaker and indeed took the summit to it’s zenith.  He shared practical life experiences and taught on the need to start, stayed focused and persevere. With his astute ability to carry the audience along he ensured he passed his message very clearly and in the most pragmatic of ways.
The event had about 500 young people in attendance.
