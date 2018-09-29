If you love ‘Ajoche’ on Africa Magic, you will love ROK’s new epic drama ‘Ojukwu’

Ojukwu

Back in April, ROK Studios launched two television channels ROK 2 and ROK 3 on DSTV, which were efforts to churn out more content and discover new talents. In particular, ROK 2 is dedicated to showing tribal, regal palace Nollywood movies and TV series, and got launched with titles like King of Kings, The Heiress, Throne of Revenge, and Mark of the Gods. It has come a long way from its humble beginnings to really giving the Africa Magic ecosystem a run for its money. And Ojukwu might be its new cash cow.

The epic channel will be premiering new series Ojukwu, directed by Eneaji Chris Eneng and throws a nod to the quietly-loved Africa Magic show Ajoche, which is still running. Ojukwu is about intra-village politics as it is about comparative masculinity. Making his way into this ensemble is Nollywood luminary Francis Duru, yes Francis Duru of old, saying “You are a true symbol of weakness” to Ernest Obi before getting smacked in the face. Duru and Obi are veterans pulling their weight in a predominantly youthful ensemble.

At the beginning of the trailer, we see Sambasa Nzeribe and Kenneth Okolie set against each other in a community match. Okolie has a shaved head that is domineeringly effective for his role, and Ojukwu might just being the only pop-cultural property for now where you get to see Okolie frequently shirtless. It’s something to consider really. Also starring Uche Ogbodo, Uchenna Odoputa, Eve Esin, Caz Chidebere, Joshua Richard, Charles Murphy and Awoke Charity, Ojukwu premieres on October 1 on ROK 2 (DSTv and GOTv) at 8pm.

Bernard Dayo

