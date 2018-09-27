UPDATED: APC disqualifies two Buhari ministers from guber race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo, Adebayo Shittu has been disqualified from the race over his failure to partake in the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Premium Times had reported that the Minister of Communications failed to participate in the NYSC scheme even when he graduated from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU) at age 25.

Also on the list of disqualified candidates is Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Hajia Aisha Alhassan but no reason was given for her disqualification.

