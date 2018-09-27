The YNaija Cover – the 27th of September

Odunlade Adekola’s The Vendor is barely salvaged by a few laughs

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports.

Omoleye Omoruyi September 27, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Ronke Ojo says “Sex is the new application letter” | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Alexander Onukwue September 27, 2018

Aisha Buhari accused her ADC of stealing 2.5 Billion Naira, but where did she get that kind of money from?

Two years ago when First Lady Aisha Buhari was launching her book on beauty therapy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo warned ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 27, 2018

The Big 5: #OsunDecides- You’re on your own – SDP tells Omisore; We’ve handed over the election to God – PDP | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that its candidate, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 26, 2018

The Late 5: Omisore jilts PDP, backs APC for Osun re-run; I am ready for Saturday’s primaries – Ambode | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore, ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 26, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 26th of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: BREAKING: Labour emerges from meeting with FG, insists on ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 26, 2018

UPDATED: Omisore agrees to support APC in Osun governorship rerun

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has agreed to work for the ruling All Progressives ...

