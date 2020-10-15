We will ‘North’ have it: Northern governors kick against disbandment of SARS | #TheYNaijaCover

YNaija Cover

‘SARS is not all made up of bad elements alone as it also includes personnel who are doing their work diligently…’ – Chairman, Northern Governors Forum.

Governors of the 19 northern states in Nigeria have opposed the disbandment of the infamous Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police. The announcement was made known to State House correspondents by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum stated that SARS has been useful in the fight against insecurity in the north. And according to him, northern states do not believe in throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

The baning of the unit came about after Nigerians started the movement #EndSARS. The trend progressed to become a salient nation-wide protest demanding the disbandment of the police unit as well as other issues in Nigeria like bad governance. While many maintained that the unit should be dissolved as opposed to the age-long song of reforming it, some Nigerians maintained that the unit is still needed for what they were created to do.

However, police inspector-general, Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the unit, Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The protest has gone beyond just calling out the SARS, it progressed to a point where it is now a statement for many Nigerians who are tired of being positioned in the back seat in the country’s affairs and being killed for surviving through other means.

Essentially, the reports of police brutality and the extra-judicial killings emanate from every other part of the country with little or no cases from the north. Where SARS may have been disbanded, violent events perpetrated by the police to peaceful protesters is enough to show these leaders that beyond SARS, the entire police system in Nigeria needs to be reformed and the voices of many Nigerians heard.

YNaija Cover
YNaija Cover
Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 14, 2020

‘Monkey dey work…’: Nigerians react to Senators’ N1.24m Hardship Allowance | #TheYNaijaCover

When someone says ‘hardship allowance’, you immediately think- money for someone who is going through some form of hardship. I ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 13, 2020

Reward for loyalty? Buhari nominates presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner | #TheYNaijaCover

Barely one week ago, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, had stuck her neck out for the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 12, 2020

#EndSARSprotests: Nigerians prove undeterrable, enter day 6 of protests | #YNaijaCover

The anti-SARS protests have gone on for over 6 days; heating up and spilling over. Although the Nigerian Police Force ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 9, 2020

#EndSARSprotests: Day 3 signals an undaunting movement against Police brutality | The #YNaijaCover

You could taste it in the air. Today was not like every other day. Nigerians had had enough. The protests ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 8, 2020

Falz and Runtown rise up to the occasion; lead anti-SARS protest | #TheYNaijaCover

Nigerian entertainers, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, and Douglas Jack Agu, better known by his stage name Runtown, have ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 7, 2020

Tweets of shame: Presidential aide exposed for hypocrisy after clash with Wizkid | #TheYNaijaCover

Not many people could have predicted that international entertainer, Wizkid would be trading heated words on social media with Presidential ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail