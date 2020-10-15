We will ‘North’ have it: Northern governors kick against disbandment of SARS | #TheYNaijaCover

‘SARS is not all made up of bad elements alone as it also includes personnel who are doing their work diligently…’ – Chairman, Northern Governors Forum.

Governors of the 19 northern states in Nigeria have opposed the disbandment of the infamous Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police. The announcement was made known to State House correspondents by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum stated that SARS has been useful in the fight against insecurity in the north. And according to him, northern states do not believe in throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

The baning of the unit came about after Nigerians started the movement #EndSARS. The trend progressed to become a salient nation-wide protest demanding the disbandment of the police unit as well as other issues in Nigeria like bad governance. While many maintained that the unit should be dissolved as opposed to the age-long song of reforming it, some Nigerians maintained that the unit is still needed for what they were created to do.

However, police inspector-general, Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the unit, Sunday, October 11, 2020.

The protest has gone beyond just calling out the SARS, it progressed to a point where it is now a statement for many Nigerians who are tired of being positioned in the back seat in the country’s affairs and being killed for surviving through other means.

Essentially, the reports of police brutality and the extra-judicial killings emanate from every other part of the country with little or no cases from the north. Where SARS may have been disbanded, violent events perpetrated by the police to peaceful protesters is enough to show these leaders that beyond SARS, the entire police system in Nigeria needs to be reformed and the voices of many Nigerians heard.