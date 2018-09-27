BREAKING: INEC declares APC’s Oyetola winner of #OsunDecides2018

After the governorship rerun in Osun, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola winner of the election.

The Osun Governorship rerun held at following the polling units, wards, LGs:

Ife North –     RA, Oyere II, Ward 10; 002 Alapata Village, 353 registered voters.

Ife South –     RA, Olode, Ward 7, 012 Adereti Village; 812 registered voters.

Ife South –     RA, Osi, Ward 8; 010 Alutu Erin Primary School, Albeit Village; 502 registered voters.

Orolu  –          RA, Olufon Orolu H; Ward 8; 001 Kajola Village; 393 registered voters.

Orolu –           RA, Olufon Orolu H; Ward 8; 004 Idi Iya Village; 387 registered voters.

Orolu –           RA, Olufon Orolu I; Ward 9; 003 Gbogbo Primary School; 169 registered voters.

Osogbo –        RA, Ataoja E, Ward 5; 017 Adewole Street; 884 registered voters.

The result before the election was declared inconclusive:

APC – 254,345

PDP – 254,698

The difference – 353.

The rerun results:

Orolu LGA:                                 APC – 280     PDP – 122 (Accredited voters – 419).

Ife South LGA:                           APC – 455      PDP – 36

Ife North LGA:                           APC – 126       PDP – 2  (Accredited voters – 133).

Osogbo LGA:                              APC – 299       PDP  – 165  (Accredited voters – 473).

After the rerun, the result stands at:

APC:    255,505

PDP:    255,023

SDP:    128, 053

