Directors to watch out for at Lights Camera Africa 2018

Well, that would be akin to a football team without a coach, an orchestra without a conductor, a …well you get the picture.

This year at the Lights Camera Africa 2018 film festival running from Sept 28 to 30, 2018 at the Muson Centre, guests will be treated to 20 envelope pushing films from across Africa but who are the directors behind these films?

Some have been at LCA before like Kenneth Gyang while others are first timers

Meet them and their babies.

1.Director: Nosa Igbinedion

Film: U ME I

Year: 2018

Country: Nigeria

2.Director: Alexander Markov

Film: Our Africa

Year: 2015

Country: Russia

3.Director: Tunde Kelani

Film: Sidi Ilujinle

Year: 2018

Country: Nigeria

4.Director: Dagmawi Yimer

Film: Asmat – Names

Year: 2014

Country: Ethiopia, Italy

5.Director: Daniele Gaglianone

Film: Granma

Year: 2017

Country: Italy, Nigeria

6.Director: Adekunle Adejuyigbe

Film: The Delivery Boy

Year: 2017

Country: Nigeria

7.Director: Kenneth Gyang

Film: The Lost Café

Year: 2017

Country: Nigeria, Norway

8.Director: Ema Edosio

Film: Kasala

Year: 2018

Country: Nigeria

9.Director: Christopher Kirkley

Film: Zerzura

Year: 2017

Country: Niger

10.Director: Chikezie Ifedobi

Film: Iko Ndu

Year: 2018

Country: Nigeria

11.Director: Emeka Ed Keazor

Film: Café of Dreams

Year: 2018

Country: Nigeria

12.Director: Manthia Diawara

Film: Negritude: A dialogue between Wole Soyinka and L.S. Senghor

Year: 2013

Country: Nigeria

13.Director: Onyeka Nwelue

Film: Agwaetiti Obiuto

Year: 2018

Country: Nigeria

14.Director: Remi Vaughan – Richards

Film: Hidden Treasures

Year: 2015

Country: Nigeria

Director: Stephina Zwane

Film: Baby Mamas

Year: 2018,

Country: Nigeria

Director: Kenneth Gyang

Film: Ignorance of Blood

Year: 2018,

Country: Nigeria

Director: Togbe Gavua

Film: Lucky

Year: 2018,

Country: Ghana