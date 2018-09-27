The Lagos International Poetry Festival is here again, and you cannot but look forward to it

The 4th edition of the Lagos International Poetry Festival kicks off on the 31st of October at Freedom Park, Lagos Island. This year’s festival draws an array of exciting poets, writers and artists from 15 countries across the world. Headliners include Kwame Dawes, 2018 Forward Prize winner, Danez Smith, South African poet and activist Lebo Mashile, and a special guest appearance by Niyi Osundare

 

                                                                                     Lebo Mashile (South Africa)

 

 

                                                       Danez Smith (US)

 

 

LIPFest 2018 examines the growing importance of vigilance in a post-truth era with the theme, Wide Awake. The four day festival will include poetry, spoken word and music performances, riveting conversations, workshops and masterclasses. “We have a more expansive program, some of the finest poets, writers and artists working today, exciting performances, and great conversations, there’s so much at this year’s festival to look forward to,” says Efe Paul Azino, director and co-founder of the Lagos International Poetry Festival.

Registrations for LIPFest2018 are open at https://lagospoetryfestival.com/register/

The festival is chiefly sponsored by Nigerian Breweries.

