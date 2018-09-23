BREAKING: INEC declares Osun election inconclusive

The presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joseph Fuwape has declared the September 22 governorship election in Osun inconclusive.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke polled 254,698 while the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola polled 254, 345 votes.

The difference between the two candidates is 353.

“Unfortunately as the returning officer, it’s not possible to declare anybody as the clear winner of the election on the first ballot,” Fuwape said.

He explained that the total registered voters in the five polling units where elections were cancelled is 3,498 votes. Since that figure was higher than the difference between the votes of the leading candidates, a rerun election had to be conducted, the INEC chief said.

INEC’s election guideline made pursuant to Section 153 of the Electoral Act stipulates a rerun if the margin of victory in an election is lower than the number of voters in units where elections are cancelled.

“I, Joseph Adeola Fuwape, hereby, declare this election inconclusive,” he said.