The Late 5: Pilot dies in plane crash during air parade rehearsals, We are ready to receive Ambode – SDP | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

One pilot has been feared dead after 2 F-7Ni aircrafts belonging to the Nigerian Airforce crashed in Abuja.

According to reports, the aircrafts which collided and crashed around Katampe area of Abuja, were part of the Nigerian Air Force aircrafts taking part in the rehearsals for an air parade to herald the 58th Independence Day Celebrations on Monday, 1st October at the Eagle Square.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed readiness to accommodate embattled Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode should he lose the governorship primary of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday.

Chairman, Strategy and Mobilization, Social Democratic Party (SDP), South-West Zone, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, who made this known on Friday, said that the opposition party sees the governor as a man who seems to be standing up to greed, hence he should be given an opportunity.

“I have to tell you the truth that our national leaders have asked us in Lagos to reach out to Ambode and to let him know that we will be ready to accommodate him in our party if he so chooses,” he added.

The All Progressives Congress Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the supplementary election and advised the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to quit issuing threats.

Chairman of the Council’s Media Committee, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Osogbo, said with the results, the people had emphatically pitched their tent with the ruling party, as it urged the PDP to take full advantage of the democratic process if it has issues with the result.

“When the PDP led in the main election, which was declared inconclusive, we did not threaten fire and brimstone, neither did we drag the international community into it. We simply went along with the prescribed process. We urge the PDP to emulate this,” he said.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s Democratic Party on Friday resolved to hold its National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Briefing newsmen at the end of its emergency NEC Meeting in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan said “the aspirants have been assured of a transparent process at the national convention. The aspirants collectively assured the party also that their fears over the Port Harcourt convention have been allayed by the party.”

“NEC further resolved that we will be committing all our presidential aspirants to a bond on the outcome of the election. What this translates into is that all our aspirants will sign an agreement with our party in order to ensure that the outcome of the national convention which the party has promised to be transparent, free, fair and acceptable to Nigerians, must be accepted by all our aspirants,” he said.

Following civil unrest in parts of Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau, on Thursday which led to the death of dozens of people, the state Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the two areas.

Acting Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Richard Tokma, who announced this in a statement issued on Friday in Jos, said the decision to impose the curfew followed serious security report from on areas, also stressed the determination of the state government to ensure safety of lives and properties of its citizens and called on residents of the state to be calm and law abiding.

“Sequel to the security breach in parts of Jos North and Jos South, Gov. Simon Lalong has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the two local government areas with immediate effect, ” he said.

And stories from around the world:

Germany, Turkey, Russia and France will hold a meeting on the situation in Syria’s war-torn Idlib province in October.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she discussed the plan in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and they had agreed on the four-way talks. (Al Jazeera)

The Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday Beijing would not be blackmailed or yield to pressure over trade and criticized unilateral moves by some states that China believes would bring harm to all. (Reuters)

The US Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday gave its backing to Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s embattled pick for the Supreme Court, one day after he fought off allegations of sexual assault at a dramatic day-long hearing that riveted the nation. (AFP)

Facebook has said “almost 50 million” of its users were left exposed by a security flaw.

The company said attackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in a feature known as “View As” to gain control of people’s accounts. (BBC)

Danish police briefly shut bridges and ferry links to Sweden and Germany on Friday as they widened their hunt for three people and a black Volvo in connection with a serious crime – a kidnapping according to Sweden’s Aftonbladet newspaper – to include the whole country. (Reuters)