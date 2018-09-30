President Buhari accepts Alhassan’s resignation, asks Aisha Abubakar to take over

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

In a statement released Sunday, September 30, Buhari said, “I have received your letter offering your resignation as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I accept your resignation with immediate effect. On behalf of the Govt and the people of Nigeria, I thank you for your past services to the nation.”

ICYMI: Mass exodus hits Taraba APC as Alhassan leaves for UDP

The President has directed that the work of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development be supervised by the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar. This, also, is with immediate effect.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 30, 2018

The Late 5: Tinubu opens up on ‘Ambode’s sin’, formally endorses Sanwo-Olu; Ayade wins PDP guber primary and other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Ahead of Monday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

BREAKING: Tinubu speaks on Lagos APC governorship primary, backs Sanwo-Olu’s emergence

Ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary in Lagos, a former governor of the state and National Leader ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

Just In: Labour suspends nationwide strike

The organised labour has suspended the nationwide strike. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba announced this at a press ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu was arrested for spending fake dollars – Ambode

Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not fit to secure the ticket of the ...

ThankGod Ukachukwu September 30, 2018

Opinion: Why I think the Osun re-run election should not be taken seriously

The Osun supplementary election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

The Big 5: Mass exodus hits Taraba APC as Alhassan leaves for UDP; Communications Minister says he is willing to serve in NYSC | More stories

These are the top stories you should be monitoring today. Senator Aisha Alhassan, who resigned her appointment as Minister of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail