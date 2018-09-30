President Buhari accepts Alhassan’s resignation, asks Aisha Abubakar to take over

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

In a statement released Sunday, September 30, Buhari said, “I have received your letter offering your resignation as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I accept your resignation with immediate effect. On behalf of the Govt and the people of Nigeria, I thank you for your past services to the nation.”

The President has directed that the work of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development be supervised by the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar. This, also, is with immediate effect.