The Late 5: Tinubu opens up on ‘Ambode’s sin’, formally endorses Sanwo-Olu; Ayade wins PDP guber primary and other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Ahead of Monday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, embattled Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has taken a hit at his challenger, Babajide Sanwo-Olu declaring him unfit to govern the state.

Addressing a press conference at government house, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, He further called him an American Felon who had psychiatric issues.

In a related development, shortly after Ambode’s televised press conference, National Leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally endorsed the candidacy of Jide Sanwo-Olu.

The leadership of the organised labour in the country has suspended its nationwide strike.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba who announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, said the decision was taken to avail the tripartite committee the necessary conducive environment to hold a crucial meeting and conclude its work.

Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade has emerged as the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 governorship elections in the state at the party’s primary held on Sunday.

Chairman of the PDP panel in charge of the primary, Olorogun Tebite, announced Ayade as the governorship candidate after an affirmation by delegates at the election, explaining that though the governor was the only aspirant of the party in the state, the delegates had to vote in order to complete due process in line with the electoral law.

“If given the second term mandate I would do more in the areas of industrialisation and job creation. I urge you all to vote PDP in 2019 election at all levels to ensure continuity in governance,” Ayade said.

The Ogun chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has rescheduled its governorship primary earlier slated for Sunday.

The postponement of the exercise which was initially scheduled to hold across the 236 wards the state was announced on Sunday by the party’s Chairman Chief Derin Adebiyi, through a statement he issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“Further announcement will be made upon receipt of firm clarification from the APC National Headquarters,” Adebiyi added.

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted with immediate effect, the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Sunday, September 30 by the presidency, with a directive from the President that the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar supervise the Ministry.

And stories from around the world:

The FBI is free to investigate any sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that it deems credible, two White House spokeswomen said, rebuffing suggestions the administration has tried to limit the probe. (Reuters)

At least 832 people were killed in the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, the national disaster agency says. (BBC)

Macedonia’s vote on whether to re-name the country and end a decades-long spat with Greece was marred by low turnout on Sunday, despite the promise of unlocking a path to EU and NATO membership. (AFP)

A week after an official Chinese newspaper ran a four-page ad in a U.S. daily touting the mutual benefits of U.S.-China trade, the U.S. ambassador to China accused Beijing of using the American press to spread propaganda. (Reuters)

Maltese authorities have finally allowed 58 migrants off the Aquarius to Valletta after they waited for days in rough seas on the rescue ship that can no longer go to port after its flag was pulled. (Al Jazeera)