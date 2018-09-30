BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu was arrested for spending fake dollars – Ambode

Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not fit to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a press conference at government house, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, Ambode said Sanwo-Olu was arrested for spending fake dollars in the US and has gone for rehabilitation before.

He appealed to the APC leaders to have a rethink on endorsing Sanwo-Olu for the ticket.

We have never responded to the campaign of calumny on social media. We have one family in APC. The aspirant being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job,” he said.

I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor.

This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spending fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months.

He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital. We don’t want to go too far. Our leadership should have a rethink.

I plead with our leaders to have a rethink, It is not about me, it is about the opportunity that APC has.”

Tags: ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Adetayo Adesola September 30, 2018

The Late 5: Tinubu opens up on ‘Ambode’s sin’, formally endorses Sanwo-Olu; Ayade wins PDP guber primary and other stories

Ahead of Monday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, embattled Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has taken a hit ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

President Buhari accepts Alhassan’s resignation, asks Aisha Abubakar to take over

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan. In a statement released Sunday, September ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

BREAKING: Tinubu speaks on Lagos APC governorship primary, backs Sanwo-Olu’s emergence

Ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary in Lagos, a former governor of the state and National Leader ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

Just In: Labour suspends nationwide strike

The organised labour has suspended the nationwide strike. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba announced this at a press ...

ThankGod Ukachukwu September 30, 2018

Opinion: Why I think the Osun re-run election should not be taken seriously

The Osun supplementary election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

The Big 5: Mass exodus hits Taraba APC as Alhassan leaves for UDP; Communications Minister says he is willing to serve in NYSC | More stories

These are the top stories you should be monitoring today. Senator Aisha Alhassan, who resigned her appointment as Minister of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail