BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu was arrested for spending fake dollars – Ambode

Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not fit to secure the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing a press conference at government house, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, Ambode said Sanwo-Olu was arrested for spending fake dollars in the US and has gone for rehabilitation before.

He appealed to the APC leaders to have a rethink on endorsing Sanwo-Olu for the ticket.

“We have never responded to the campaign of calumny on social media. We have one family in APC. The aspirant being put up to compete against us is not a fit and proper person to take this job,” he said.

“I have done everything in the last three and half years to serve people selflessly and to serve the poor.

“This particular aspirant is somebody that has been arrested for spending fake dollars in a nightclub in America, and he has been detained for months.

“He doesn’t have the competence to do what he is being propelled to do. This is somebody that has gone for rehabilitation before. The records are there at the Gbagada General Hospital. We don’t want to go too far. Our leadership should have a rethink.

“I plead with our leaders to have a rethink, It is not about me, it is about the opportunity that APC has.”