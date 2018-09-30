Just In: Labour suspends nationwide strike

The organised labour has suspended the nationwide strike.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

We invite you here today to inform you that we have received a firm and formal invitation to reconvene a meeting of tripartite committee scheduled for October 4 and 5 2018,” he said.

We demanded that this shall be the final session of the committee assignment and that a formal report will then be submitted to Mr President immediately.

In order to avail the committee the necessary conducive environment to hold this crucial meeting and conclude its work the organised labour has after obtaining the mandates of their necessary organs decided to suspend the ongoing warning strike with effect from today Sunday, September 30, 2018.”

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 30, 2018

The Late 5: Tinubu opens up on ‘Ambode’s sin’, formally endorses Sanwo-Olu; Ayade wins PDP guber primary and other stories

Ahead of Monday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, embattled Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has taken a hit ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

President Buhari accepts Alhassan’s resignation, asks Aisha Abubakar to take over

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan. In a statement released Sunday, September ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

BREAKING: Tinubu speaks on Lagos APC governorship primary, backs Sanwo-Olu’s emergence

Ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary in Lagos, a former governor of the state and National Leader ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu was arrested for spending fake dollars – Ambode

Governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is not fit to secure the ticket of the ...

ThankGod Ukachukwu September 30, 2018

Opinion: Why I think the Osun re-run election should not be taken seriously

The Osun supplementary election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

The Big 5: Mass exodus hits Taraba APC as Alhassan leaves for UDP; Communications Minister says he is willing to serve in NYSC | More stories

These are the top stories you should be monitoring today. Senator Aisha Alhassan, who resigned her appointment as Minister of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail