Just In: Labour suspends nationwide strike

The organised labour has suspended the nationwide strike.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

“We invite you here today to inform you that we have received a firm and formal invitation to reconvene a meeting of tripartite committee scheduled for October 4 and 5 2018,” he said.

“We demanded that this shall be the final session of the committee assignment and that a formal report will then be submitted to Mr President immediately.

“In order to avail the committee the necessary conducive environment to hold this crucial meeting and conclude its work the organised labour has after obtaining the mandates of their necessary organs decided to suspend the ongoing warning strike with effect from today Sunday, September 30, 2018.”