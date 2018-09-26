Leah Sharibu’s mother sues FG, demands N500m

Mother of one of the abducted 119 schoolgirls from Dapchi, Yobe, Leah Sharibu, Rebecca Sharibu has sued the federal government for failing to secure the release of her daughter.

The suit was filed at the federal high court in Lagos, and Rebecca is seeking N500 damages over the government’s “dereliction of duties”.

Joined as defendants in the suit are Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The suit was jointly filed with Daniel David Kadzai and Lift-Up-Now Incorporation, a US-based organisation.

A copy of the suit dated September 19, 2018, with no FCH/L/cs/1528/18, was made available to journalists on Tuesday.

Among the prayers the plaintiff sought from the court is an order “directing and mandating the defendants to secure the immediate and unconditional release of the plaintiff from the custody of her captors forthwith”.

The plaintiff is also seeking “an order compelling the defendants to employ every means in securing the plaintiff from the custody of her captors; an order compelling the defendants to pay the plaintiff the sum of N500 million being compensation for the indignities and human deprivations suffered by the plaintiff as a result of the defendants’ dereliction of statutory duties in securing her release from her captors since the month of February, 2018 till date of this action”.

Leah Sharibu has been held in captivity since February 19, 2018, by Boko Haram terrorists on account of her Christian faith.