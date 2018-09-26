Entertainment Roundup: Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Bill Cosby sentenced to at least 3 years

A judge has sentenced Bill Cosby to three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison, five months after a jury found him guilty of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby will serve at least three years behind bars, after which he would become eligible for supervised release.

Cosby’s prison sentence completes the TV dad’s stunning fall from groundbreaking cultural icon to a convicted sex offender.

Cosby, 81, is the first celebrity sent to prison in the #MeToo era.

Lil Wayne’s long-awaited album arrives Friday

Lil Wayne has revealed the release date for his long-awaited album Tha Carter V.

According to a countdown on his website, the album is slated to come out this Friday, September 28 (via Young Money/Republic/Universal). It features the same cover artwork that was revealed back in 2014.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Wayne addressed his fans directly. “I heard there was a misunderstanding about the release date of the C 5. I heard y’all got mixed up and thought it was gonna get a release like last week or something. Well, I would like for you to know that since y’all stuck with me and hung in there anyway for like the past four or five years through all of this but uh on my birthday, I actually have something special. I will be releasing Tha Carter V on my birthday.” (Lil Wayne’s birthday is September 27.)

‘Star Wars’ producer Gary Kurtz dead

“Star Wars” producer Gary Kurtz is dead. He was 78.

Kurtz died of cancer on Sunday, his family said in a statement.

Kurtz had also produced “American Graffiti” and “The Dark Crystal”.

Rihanna given ambassador role in Barbados

Rihanna has been given the title of ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary’ by Barbados government officials.

The singer and entrepreneur was given the role to promote education, tourism and investment for her home country. The 30-year-old said she “couldn’t be more proud” to be handed the prestigious title. “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility,” she said. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to re-imagine Barbados.” Lady Gaga had a dream to be an actress before she aspired to become a singer At Monday night’s premiere of A Star Is Born, Gaga revealed her childhood dream to become an actress and the one thing that kept her from achieving it. “I couldn’t make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning,” the singer told E! News’ Giuliana Rancic. “I never got a job.” “The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed… but he (Bradley Cooper) made me feel so comfortable,” she said. She added, “He challenged me in ways I’ve never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that.”