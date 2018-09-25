BREAKING: Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to ten years in prison on Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

In April, Cosby, 81, was found guilty on three  counts of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of his one-time friend, Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby’s sentencing is huge, being the first conviction of a celebrity since the start of the #MeToo movement, which has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill also ruled that Cosby be labelled a “sexually violent predator” under Pennsylvania law.

Cosby’s lawyers have vowed to appeal the conviction.

