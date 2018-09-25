The Late 5: Ahead of Thursday’s rerun- Fayemi, Atiku visit Omisore in Osun; Court nullifies impeachment of Imo Deputy Governor | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Governor-elect of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday led some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ile-Ife residence of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The visit which comes less than 24 hours after Senate President Bukola Saraki, paid the Ife-born politician a visit at the instance of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is believed to be part of effort by the APC ahead of Thursday’s re-rerun election to secure the needed support and critical victory in the home base of Omisore where supplementary polls will hold.

INEC had announced on Sunday that the re-run will hold in seven polling units across four local government areas of Orolu, Ife north, Ife south and Osogbo.

Former Vice President and PDP Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, was in ile-Ife on Tuesday to meet with Senator Iyiola Omisore, candidate of the SDP, as part of effort by the opposition PDP to secure the support of the former deputy governor, for its candidate in Thursday’s supplementary poll in Osun, Ademola Adeleke.

Although details of the meeting is yet to be made public, according to report by Sahara Reporters, sources revealed that Atiku’s visit was a follow-up to an earlier discussion he had with Omisore over the phone on Monday, adding that offers have been made to Omisore while the outcome is still been expected.

Omisore, a former deputy governor of Osun had defected from the PDP to the SDP in May, when the power brokers in the PDP had reportedly settled to hand the governorship ticket to Ademola Adeleke, brother of the late Isiaka Adele, who had himself defected to the PDP after the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to hand him the ticket for the senatorial bye-election to replace his brother, who had died in April 2017.

The Imo state High Court sitting in Owerri on Tuesday nullified the removal of the state’s Deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, declaring his impeachment by 19 of the 37 members of the Imo House of Assembly on July, 30 as invalid and of no legal effect.

In a ruling which lasted for over two hours, the trial judge, Justice Benjamin Iheaka, faulted the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi and the Attorney General of the state, Militus Nlemadim for not following the provisions of section 188(5) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) in the impeachment of Madumere on July 31,2018.

The jurist said that the seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct by Madumere, was done outside the seven days lifeline as provided by the constitution.

A Peace committee led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting in Abuja, with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu ahead of the 2019 general elections.

As reported by The Cable, Abubakar said the committee decided to interact with stakeholders following the way the polity is being heated up ahead of the 2019 elections, adding that his committee had interacted with the security agencies and would also be interacting with political parties.

“We are all aware that we are approaching the 2019 election and already you are very much aware how the polity is being heated as a result of which we have decided to step our action in ensuring that there is peace in the country and the politicians play by the rule of the game and also the security agencies and the INEC play their role accordingly,” he said.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus to mind his use of political language ahead of the 2019 elections,’as he had not lived up to the basic expectations required of such a highly-placed party official.’

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Yekini Nabena, on Tuesday, the APC in reacting to the accusations by Secondus in relation to Saturday’s Osun poll, said “accusing the APC of conspiring with INEC, without proof, is taking mudslinging too far,” stressing that the National Chairman of a political party is expected to exhibit the highest sense of patriotism, decency and decorum in public conduct and discourse.

“We advise Prince Secondus not to descend to the level unexpected of his office, less he enters the boxing ring with its attendant mud and dirt. His action will only bring him personal attacks, ridicule. A word is enough for the wise!” the statement read.