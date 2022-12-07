Five women file new lawsuit against Bill Cosby, accusing him of sexual assault

Five women have filed lawsuits against US actor and comedian Bill Cosby, alleging that he drugged and sexually assaulted them when they were beginning their careers in show business.

Most of the women connected with ‘The Cosby Show’ have filed a lawsuit against the star, claiming that he was a predator rather than a mentor.

One of the plaintiffs in the case, Lili Bernard, claimed that Cosby repeatedly drugged and assaulted her while she was asleep.

She further said he made the threat to “destroy her” if she ever went to the US authorities.

Others have said that Cosby physically or sexually assaulted them.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and The Carsey-Werner Company were all named in the lawsuit as defendants for the plaintiff’s claim that they should have done more to prevent the claimed sexual assault from occurring on set.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, has refuted the claim.

He further stated that the action was motivated solely by financial concerns rather than by any desire for redress.

“As we have always stated and now America sees that this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault but it’s all about money,” he said.

“We believe that the courts as well as the court of public opinion will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”

Over the years, multiple women have accused the famous comic of sexual assault. But he has refuted every single accusation.

The actor was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his house in 2004 and sentenced to three to ten years in jail. This verdict came four years ago.

Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault was overturned, and he was freed from prison in 2021.

In June nevertheless, a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

