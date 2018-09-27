Entertainment Roundup: Ronke Ojo says “Sex is the new application letter” | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Ronke Oshodi Oke says “Sex is the new application letter”

The Nigerian actress wrote a long piece on Instagram about how girls are used as sex tools to go to higher positions in their careers. The guys are not left out in this unfortunate equation too, she says.

“We were all born with different dreams!! We all had plans!! We all pictured our lives in perfection!! We were ready to take over the world!! But no one told us the sacrifices we had to pay!! No one told us of the exchange involved!! No one told us that being a girl child came with its own torture and ungodly sacrifices!! No one told us that most times we had to give more than just our brains to get that dream job!!

“Back then it was all by merit but right now the story is twisted!! It is now a thing of knowing someone at the top or using what you have to get what you want!! The society is sick!! Most girls are now scared to even be friends with their bosses, so as to avoid the unknown!! Sex is now the new application letter!!

“Even guys are not left out!! Female/male bosses use most of these guys as a tool of satisfaction all in the name giving them their dream job!!

“To everyone out there going through this sickening situation the country has put us all in, please my darling ❤ take a step backwards and ask yourself for how long? To what end?

“Restructure your life! Rediscover yourself! Pursue your dreams!! Be a noisemaker if you have to❤ Dare to become more and hustle legitimately!! Iyanu ma shele!! Don’t sell your body for money or any JOB.”

O.J. Simpson is concerned Bill Cosby will be attacked in prison

The Juice spent 9 years behind bars in Nevada for kidnapping and armed robbery and warns that people like Cosby — convicted sex offenders — don’t do well behind bars.

“The problem is the nature of the crime,” O.J. said … “Rapists are frowned upon in prison.”

“I’m sure there will be guys protecting him but they’re gonna have to put him in protective custody … because it takes one nut, ya know?”

“With his health and his age and the nature of the crime, there’s not a warden in this country wants the responsibility of a Bill Cosby. I think they should let him do his time under house arrest.”

Bill Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault.

Shape of You earns Ed Sheeran BMI nomination for third year in a row

Ed Sheeran‘s multiplatinum-selling single “Shape Of You” earns him his third consecutive nomination for the BMI London song of the year prize.

The singer-songwriter faces competition from former X Factor winner James Arthur, The Weeknd, Norwegian DJ Kygo and Selena Gomez, and Russian producer Zedd and Alessia Cara.