The Late 5: Jimi Agbaje to battle Sanwo-Olu for Lagos governorship; Magnus Abe, Utomi, Akinlade denied APC guber tickets | More stories

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a list of 24 candidates approved as flag bearers of the party for the 2019 governorship elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena disclosed this in a statement posted on the party’s website.

See full list here: APC releases approved list of governorship-candidates ahead of INEC deadline

Two-time Governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje on Friday emerged as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 gubernatorial elections in Lagos, scoring 1,100 votes to defeat his only challenger, Deji Doherty who came second with 742 votes.

Some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday protested the outcome of the recently concluded Osun Governorship election, demanding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare its candidate Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the election.

The PDP leaders include Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, led the protesters to the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) Bankers committee has warned that citizens of the country who are in the habit of “bastardizing” Naira notes at social events, risk going to jail for about six months or be made to pay a fine of N50,000, adding that people caught selling Naira notes would also be punished.

Spokesman of the CBN spokesman, Isaac Okorafor, who disclosed this at its meeting in Lagos, said the mobile courts in collaboration with the police would be deployed nationwide to try those abusing the currency, including those mutilating or defacing the Naira notes by using them as writing pads

“If you want to give, put the money in an envelop, and give it the celebrant. Let’s know that anybody hawking and writing on the naira will face six months in jail or N50,000 or both,” he said.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Friday elected the South East Bureau Chief of ThisDay Newspaper, Chris Isiguzo, as its National President at the union’s general election in Abeokuta.

According to the results announced at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Isiguzo polled 346 votes to defeat the incumbent President, Waheed Odusile, who polled 329 votes.

And stories from around the world:

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused protesters massing in Washington against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of being “paid professionals” funded by billionaire investor and liberal donor George Soros. (AFP)

Denis Mukwege, a doctor who helps victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nadia Murad, a Yazidi rights activist and survivor of sexual slavery by Islamic State, won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India for a two-day visit during which Moscow is expected to ink a weapons deal worth billions of dollars, despite threat of sanctions by the United States. (Al Jazeera)

France has opened an investigation into the disappearance of Meng Hongwei, the Chinese head of the international police agency Interpol. (BBC)

There is a better than 50 percent chance that the European Union reaches an agreement this month with Britain on its withdrawal from the bloc but any deal needs to respect the EU’s four essential freedoms, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Friday. (Reuters)