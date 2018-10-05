Just In: APC releases approved list of Governorship candidates ahead of INEC deadline

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a list of 24 candidates approved as flag bearers of the party for the 2019 governorship elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena disclosed this in a statement posted on the party’s website.

“Following the Governorship Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held across the country, the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting held on Thursday, 4th October, 2018 ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopts the under-listed as Governorship candidates of the APC for the forthcoming 2019 general elections,” the statement read.

The list of approved candidates are:

1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE

2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE

3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE

4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE

5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE

6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE

7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE

8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE

9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE

10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE

11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE

12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE

13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE

14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE

15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE

16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE

17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE

18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE

19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE

20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE

21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER

22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE

23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE

24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE

The governorship primaries in Imo, Zamfara and Adamawa are however yet to be resolved, as new electoral panels have been set up to conduct the exercise in the states ahead of the October 7 deadline for political parties to submit names of their flag bearers for the various elective positions.

