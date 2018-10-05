My objective is to change the narrative of Africa – Jim Ovia (WATCH)

Africa has been portrayed as a continent of woes. Thirty years ago that would have been inarguably so, but in the years that have followed, as businesses thrive and investment opportunities abound, Africa has greatly improved from what it used to be.

So, how do you change the perception of Africa in the international media?

The Founder/Chairman of Zenith Bank, Plc, Jim Ovia is taking it one chapter at a time with his new book, Africa Rise and Shine. In a recent live interview on BBC’s The Inside Track, he spoke on the objective “to change the narrative of Africa.”

Africa Rise and Shine is available for pre-order online at Amazon and in-store at Laterna Books and Roving Heights.

Watch video excerpt below:

