Today’s Noisemakers: Jubril Gawat, Adegoke Pamilerin, Chiamaka, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chiamaka

What is aunty saying?

imagine being in so much love with yourself. imagine investing in yourself. imagine working towards your dreams. imagine reaching your goals. imagine making yourself proud. imagine prospering, flourishing and constantly evolving into a better version of yourself everyday. — CHIAMAKA 🍒 (@AsToldByAmaka) October 5, 2018

Don’t mind her. Don’t only imagine abeg, work towards it.

It’s Nigeria you want to be imagining? Even the work sef no go be small work.

2. Adefunke

They will not listen to Funke now.

I adopted a saving culture last year. I started by saving 35% of my salary. Then I moved it up to 50%. Now, it’s 60%. Saving is easier when you create alternative sources of income. Hopefully, in a year or 2, I’ll be able to do 80% ☺️ — The CV Writer (@_AdeFunke_) October 5, 2018

They will prefer to give 1001 reasons why it is not possible. *rolls eyes*.

3. Adegoke Pamilerin

Most of the people around you are bunch of users 😆 don’t get too comfortable and carried away 🙏 once you have nothing to offer, they will move on 😶 stay woke — #GiveAGirlChildAPad (@thepamilerin) October 4, 2018

Not annoyingly woke though – or pseudo woke.

4. Steven

Just look at this one…

Show me a guy with one girlfriend and I will show you a goat that lay eggs try me😎 — Steven and 14 others (@iamsteveolaa) October 5, 2018

Oni so ku ro (Talking and thinking jargons).

5. Pastor Ola

Fighting with people on Twitter is hard. Imagine somebody slandering your innocent father who is somewhere on his own or in heaven self and stray bullet will hit him. 😭😭😭 “who is your father and who are you”. Nah fam, you ppl are rude 😭😭😭. — PASTOR OLA 😇 (@Biisi96) October 5, 2018

Reason you should learn to respect yasef. You can ignore sometimes, so the person does not send you to the village.

6. Chukudebelu

We are not the only people who "worship God" on Earth – so if we are "worshiping God" without making progress, we might as well take a break and consider what other nations are doing that we are not doing – instead of repeating the same thing & expecting different results. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) October 5, 2018

Onye Nkuzi is such a noisemaker but this needs to be louder. Don’t be whispering this kind of truth.

7. Jubril Gawat

Political E-Scam 101:

– Design Poster

– Declare ambition online

– Say one or two things as 'plan'

– Ask for Donations

– Ask for Donations

– Ask for Donations

– Don't bother buying form

– Withdraw (from race u dint enter)

– Thank pple for support

– Donation… VOICE MAIL !!! — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) October 5, 2018

Chai!

Good you did not mention anyone’s name.