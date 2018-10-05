Today’s Noisemakers: Jubril Gawat, Adegoke Pamilerin, Chiamaka, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Chiamaka

What is aunty saying?

Don’t mind her. Don’t only imagine abeg, work towards it.

It’s Nigeria you want to be imagining? Even the work sef no go be small work.

2. Adefunke

They will not listen to Funke now.

They will prefer to give 1001 reasons why it is not possible. *rolls eyes*.

3. Adegoke Pamilerin

Not annoyingly woke though – or pseudo woke.

4. Steven

Just look at this one…

Oni so ku ro (Talking and thinking jargons).

5. Pastor Ola

Reason you should learn to respect yasef. You can ignore sometimes, so the person does not send you to the village.

6. Chukudebelu

Onye Nkuzi is such a noisemaker but this needs to be louder. Don’t be whispering this kind of truth.

7. Jubril Gawat

Chai!

Good you did not mention anyone’s name.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 4, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Davido, Ayo Sogunro, Ben Murray-Bruce, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 3, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Skiibii, Ini Edo, Muhammadu Buhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Nduka Odo October 1, 2018

Opinion: To beat Buhari in 2019, we’ll have to make a hard choice that changes everything

The gang up to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari has become intense and national – cutting across tribes, religions, regions, and ...

Rebecca Enobong October 1, 2018

#NigeriaAt58: Can our country succeed in the face of informality and unsustainable development

Yesterday, we were at Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV to discuss livelihood challenges facing the urban poor ...

ThankGod Ukachukwu September 30, 2018

Opinion: Why I think the Osun re-run election should not be taken seriously

The Osun supplementary election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 26, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Desmond Elliot, Abubakar Usman, Morakinyo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail