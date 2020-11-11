CBN accuses #EndSARS campaigners of terrorism, NYSC members to enjoy health insurance | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

CBN accuses #EndSARS campaigners of terrorism

Following the freezing of the accounts of 20 #EndSARS campaigners, the Federal Government has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the funds in their accounts might have been linked to terrorist activities.

This is according to a written address in support of a motion ex parte filed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. In the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020, filed before Justice A. R. Mohammed, the CBN, however, made no mention of the fact that the 20 accounts were owned by persons involved in the #EndSARS protests, but told the court that the funds might have emanated from terrorist activities.

“My lord, the nature of the transactions undertaken through the defendants’ accounts are of suspected terrorism financing in contravention of Section 13(1)(a)and(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention)(Amendment) Act, 2013 and Regulation 31(2)(a)and (3)(b) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2013,” the written address read in part.

Sanwo-Olu aims to abolish pension, entitlements for ex-governors

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has submitted a bill to the state house of assembly to abolish pension payments to former governors.

According to a tweet by Jubril Gawat, the governor’s senior special assistant on new media, the bill will repeal pension payments and entitlements to ex-governors and their deputies.

“Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced his intention, through executive bill, to repeal the public office holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension & other entitlements to former governors and their deputies,” the tweet read.

NYSC members to enjoy health insurance

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrollment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This incentive was made known via a tweet, on Monday, by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad.

“President @MBuhari directs the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure the enrolment of corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme, the DG NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed the directive, today,” the tweet read.

Buhari launches Nigerian youth farming scheme

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, urged agencies involved in agriculture to place a priority on the inclusion of youth in driving modern methods of farming; assuring those interested that an enabling environment will be created for full participation.

He made the remarks at the launch of the National Young Farmers Scheme, designed by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) aimed at encouraging more youth interest in farming.

“We will do more to expand, modernize and revolutionize our agriculture, which is our most important asset.

“I have directed that all NALDA’s abandoned farm estates be retrieved to enable thousands of our young men and women to be engaged in farming. This Administration will be achieving agricultural mechanization through this scheme and I am confident that Nigeria under my watch, we will achieve food security in producing most of what we eat. In good harvest years we may even export our surpluses and earn foreign exchange,” Buhari added.

NCDC confirms 152 new COVID-19 cases

152 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-93

FCT-21

Oyo-15

Rivers-11

Bauchi-7

Kwara-2

Bayelsa-1

Edo-1

Plateau-1



64,336 confirmed

60,333 discharged

64,336 confirmed

60,333 discharged

1,160 deaths