From the notorious Hisbah Corps to crimes of blasphemy, there’s much to talk about | #TheYNaijaCover

Reports became public on Monday that the Kano State Hisbah Board had destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer, worth over N200 million within the Kano metropolis.

Why?

Because alcohol is forbidden in Islam.

According to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants could distort the mental capability of a person; emphasizing that it is haram.

This development caused a series of outbursts from Nigerians on social media. Coupled with other outrageous events emerging from the Northern part of Nigeria, social media users settled on an in-depth discussion of the confines of religious extremism and its present intersection with governance.

The incident brought to mind the case of a Northern musician in Kano who was sentenced to death by hanging for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad in his music.

All instances brought to the forefront of the discussion showed an urgent need for a restructuring in Nigeria; a clear demarcation of the ‘church’ from the state. In essence, religion in its entirety should not be used to make laws or be the basis of governance.

“In a pluralistic society, the state should not commit itself to a certain religion or philosophy of life. That would suggest that a supreme being legitimizes government authority. A neutral exercise of authority regarding religion, in substance and appearance, on the other hand, does not exclude citizens. The counterargument that government, by behaving so, chooses for an atheistic state, is not correct. A state has no conviction and is not comparable to an individual holding a conviction.”

-Aernout J. Nieuwenhuis in ‘State and religion, a multidimensional relationship: Some comparative law remarks’

Only when these edicts are employed and effected would we see a necessary progressive shift as a nation.

