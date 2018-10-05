Saraki, Dogara lead protest march to INEC HQs over Osun election

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently protesting against the outcome of the recently concluded Osun Governorship election.

The PDP leaders include Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, are leading the protesters to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The protesters are demanding that INEC declare PDP candidate Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the election.