The Thread: “Buhari does not want to see Kachikwu, period!” | Aisha Yesufu’s perspective on the leaked memo

Political Twitter Nigeria is astir again after the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources memo to Mr President was leaked. In the memo, Kachikwu accused the Group Managing Director of NNPC of non-transparent practices, and contracts valued at over 25 billion naira which did not pass through due process. He also said that he had been trying to secure a meeting with President Buhari but couldn’t.

Flash : Corruption in NNPC as Baru awards $25 Billion Contract without due process . pic.twitter.com/VQQCYSQzCx — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) October 3, 2017

TwitterNigeria has had some interesting reactions to Kachikwu’s leaked memo. BBOG activist, Aisha Yesufu decided to set the record straight.

Stop saying Kachikwu has no access to the President. The President doesn't want to see Kachikwu period! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

Kachikwu is the Minister of State of the Ministry that gives Nigeria its highest income that PMB is the Minister. — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

PMB should be the one looking for Kachikwu. Kachikwu should be so overworked by PMB himself and in close contact 24/7 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

Moreso with the CORRUPTION that took place last administration in the Ministry and NNPC, PMB should be working closely with Kachikwu — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

But then PMB was not angry at the CORRUPTION really but at the fact that it wasn't his own doing the CORRUPTION

Typical! — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

People are speaking as if its someone's else's fault that Kachikwu hasn't seen PMB. No! Its the fault of President Buhari himself — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

Nigeria is on an auto pilot running itself aground while President Buhari enjoys the perk of being called President and fawned upon — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

Being a President is a far cry from wearing white & starched babbanriga and walking upright. Lets stop making excuses for President Buhari — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

We want to blame everyone and everything but President Muhammadu Buhari and we keep giving him enabling environment to keep failing — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

A President that his Ministers cannot walk in and see him and discuss pressing National issue is that one a President? — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

A President that dont meet with his Ministers & task them on what they are doing & ensure they are on track is that one a President? — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

When we all are ready to face the truth we would accept that we don't have a President, what we have is a man playing at being President — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 4, 2017

Mam, I think you're crossing the Red Line. pic.twitter.com/KrTVdX0NQT — #WhoseFoolAreYou (@myklazonline) October 4, 2017

what can I say ma??! This is absolutely nothing but the sincere truth. — Bamisi Odunayo Felix (@felixodunayo) October 4, 2017

Keep telling the truth ma god and the Nigerian people will thank you eventually — Omasan Harriman (@OmasanHarriman) October 4, 2017

PMB is a big failure to us who supported him in 2015 — Tina okhumhale (@akperomo) October 4, 2017

There was a country…