The Thread: “Buhari does not want to see Kachikwu, period!” | Aisha Yesufu’s perspective on the leaked memo

Political Twitter Nigeria is astir again after the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources memo to Mr President was leaked. In the memo, Kachikwu accused the Group Managing Director of NNPC of non-transparent practices, and contracts valued at over 25 billion naira which did not pass through due process. He also said that he had been trying to secure a meeting with President Buhari but couldn’t.

TwitterNigeria has had some interesting reactions to Kachikwu’s leaked memo. BBOG activist, Aisha Yesufu decided to set the record straight.

See below:

Reactions:

 

There was a country…

  Benjamin Ilo Benjamin Ilo says:
    October 5, 2017 at 4:18 am

    This is very bad indeed. Do you ever wonder if Kachikwu has done what the GMD of NNPC did, the government would set the EFCC on him sharp sharp and even jailed him before the trial. Let’s see how the government will deal with the GMD. The world is watching how it goes.Thank you

