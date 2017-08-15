The Thread: “Don’t die for this country. Don’t waste your blood” | TwitterNG reacts to Charly Boy’s attack

Not satisfied with their daily sit-down at Unity Fountain to protest Buhari’s absence, Adeyanju, Charly Boy and the #ResumeorResign group took it up a notch by going to Wuse Market to register their displeasure.

Wuse Market, being one of the central, not to mention popular markets in Abuja has hosted Osinbajo in recent times. Recall him hugging and shaking people with affection? So it probably was strategic that Charly Boy and his crew decided to loop the masses in on their agitation.

Unfortunately, it was more than what they had bargained for.

WATCH:

#ResumeorResign hoodlums attacking everyone in sight in Wuse Market in Abuja shortly after attacking Charly Boy while @PoliceNG stood by pic.twitter.com/IGMehkpGNK — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 15, 2017

Perkins Onome shed some light on Wuse Market politics:

It appears something is happening inside Wuse market. Unusual crowd and security vehicles everywhere. pic.twitter.com/IrnL2OUsKk — Perkins Onome (@poabaje) August 15, 2017

UPDATE: The situation in #WuseMarket is now beyond normal. Seem to be reprisal attack around the area. Mad vehicular and human traffic 🚥 — Perkins Onome (@poabaje) August 15, 2017

Twitter’s 2kobo:

I hear Charly Boy was protesting agnst PMB. Started getting stoned by Hausa traders. Igbo traders started stoning back. Situation escalated https://t.co/pyExfzs7Gi — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) August 15, 2017

And the debate begins in 3..2…1…

Inasmuch as I STRONGLY CONDEMN the attack on Charly Boy. He shouldn't have gone to Wuse Market for such protest in the first place. — #BringBackOurGirls (@iam_olutayo) August 15, 2017

Okay. — Kalu Kachi (@KhaluKachi) August 15, 2017

And since they don't have police protection, Charley boy and his crew were vulnerable to attacks. But as @last check, he's in d police post. — John O. Balogun (@orllumeeday) August 15, 2017

Okay. — Kalu Kachi (@KhaluKachi) August 15, 2017

Crazier things have been said

Somebody actually said Charly Boy protesting against Buhari in Abuja is as insulting as A Hausa man going to Bayelsa to insult GEJ.

WOW!!! — RIP CHESTER 💔🤘🏼 (@YarKafanchan) August 15, 2017

Charly boy went to WUSE Market, where all those crazy Buhari fanatics are to persuade them to protest against their King and Saviour? 😭😭 — Reina (@ValorousMe) August 15, 2017

This is one of the thugs of CHANGE, he is justifying violence of pro- Buharis earlier today at Wuse Market.#ResumeOrResign pic.twitter.com/FgQvlK51XO — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) August 15, 2017

Buhari's Election & his core support based has a vicious Ethnic & Religious coloration. Charly Boy & @adeyanjudeji should thread carefully — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) August 15, 2017

Wow! It's amazing how Charly Boy has now become the enemy of the state for demanding something in the interest of the masses. Smh. — Slay Queen (@duchesskk) August 15, 2017

Lol and its at Wuse market that he will get the answers to his demands abi? Waste of school fees. Mchew 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ https://t.co/StZIZfnNU9 — Peacock (@dawisu) August 15, 2017

Charly boy should not die for this country. Please I beg him. Don't waste your blood. — B. (@SoulMirian) August 15, 2017

People laughing at Charly boy for taking a protest to Wuse Market. Nigerians are the reason why Nigeria is backward. — Biola (@biolagbemisola) August 15, 2017

young people supporting the possible lynching of Charly Boy and i wonder how we want to takeover power, when most are #TooSenselessToRun — B. (@SoulMirian) August 15, 2017

To think that these APC yoots condemning Charly Boy used to be the first to encourage us to any protest 3 years ago. This pot of beans life. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) August 15, 2017

No words.