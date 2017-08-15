The Thread: “Don’t die for this country. Don’t waste your blood” | TwitterNG reacts to Charly Boy’s attack

Not satisfied with their daily sit-down at Unity Fountain to protest Buhari’s absence, Adeyanju, Charly Boy and the #ResumeorResign group took it up a notch by going to Wuse Market to register their displeasure.

Wuse Market, being one of the central, not to mention popular markets in Abuja has hosted Osinbajo in recent times. Recall him hugging and shaking people with affection? So it probably was strategic that Charly Boy and his crew decided to loop the masses in on their agitation.

Unfortunately, it was more than what they had bargained for.

WATCH:

Perkins Onome shed some light on Wuse Market politics:

Twitter’s 2kobo:

And the debate begins in 3..2…1…

Crazier things have been said

No words.

