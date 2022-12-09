Oyedepo did not back Peter Obi for president – Deji Adeyanju ridicules LP Presidential Candidate

Deji Adeyanju, a prominent activist in Nigeria’s social and political landscape, has ridiculed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), for attending the annual program of the Living Faith Church.

Adeyanju said that David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church, did not publicly endorse Obi on the Shiloh broadcast.

On Thursday night’s Shiloh program, the church’s vice president, David Abioye, presented the ex-governor of Anambra State.

The congregation responded to Obi’s introduction with a loud cheer and a standing ovation.

In response, Adeyanju stated that Nigerians should be wary of politicians who mix politics and pleasure.

In a tweet, the popular activist wrote: “Obi brought his 2023 politics to Shiloh but failed to get an open endorsement from Bishop Oyedepo. I personally fear politicians that try to mix politics and religion together.

“Nigerians are in love with corrupt thieving politicians that is why they are supporting the 3 leading thieves. There are better options on the ballot for February.”

