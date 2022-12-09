The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Emancipation (Apple TV+)

For King Richard, Will Smith received an Academy Award, right? If not for that iconic slap, it would have been the crowning achievement of a stellar career.

This week, Smith kicks off his redemption tour with the release of Emancipation, an original movie for Apple TV+ about a slave called Peter who escapes from a Louisiana plantation in search of his family and freedom.

Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa also feature in the picture, which had been scheduled for an earlier release but was moved after the uproar over Smith’s slap.

Something From Tiffany’s (Amazon Prime Video)

Raise your hand if you enjoy seeing Christmas romantic comedies set in a city that has gone all out decorating for the season.

Rachel (Zoey Deutch), is on the fence about continuing her relationship with Gary (Ray Nicholson).

He gives her a Tiffany’s gift for Christmas, but when they open it they discover that the earrings he had planned to give her have been swapped with an engagement ring.

The misunderstanding causes turmoil for them and Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson and Shay Mitchell), the intended recipients of the ring, and forces them to make tough choices about who they are truly meant to be with.

Doom Patrol season 4 (HBO Max)

The Doom Patrol’s band of damaged, maimed, traumatized superheroes are back and stranger than ever. Rita (April Bowlby) has assumed leadership of the group, and they’ve continued their time-traveling fight against metahuman crime. They have experienced trauma, loss, and identity difficulties, yet they are still struggling with many other problems.

Vic (Joivan Wade) is trying to find his identity apart from his cybernetics, while Jane (Diane Guerrero) is trying to find something to dedicate her life to besides guarding Kay (Skye Roberts). When the team travels to the future and discovers an unwelcome revelation, the new not-quite-normal is upended.

Harry and Meghan (Netflix)

Harry and Meghan are telling all to Netflix!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated docuseries is streaming now, so you can get an intimate, revealing look at their love story, the challenges they’ve faced since their globally televised wedding, and their decision to leave the royal institution.

Ticket to Paradise (Peacock)

Julia Roberts and George Clooney were enough to draw me in. Although interesting separately, when combined, they become impossible to resist.

The two A-listers play exes who have been legally separated for two decades. When their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) announces she is getting married to a Balinese fisherman, the pair puts aside their animosity for one another. The former partners are willing to take all measures necessary to ensure that Lily doesn’t repeat their mistakes.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area season 2 (Netflix)

The action is amped up in this Korean remake of the popular Spanish show Money Heist. The theft of four trillion won from a bank in reunified Korea is currently in progress, masterminded by Professor (Ji-tae) and his gang. Meanwhile, the captives in Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju) are digging a tunnel in preparation for their ultimate escape.

Inspector Seon Woo-jin (Kim Yun-jin), stationed outside the bank, is determined to arrest the thieves, despite the fact that she is in love with the Professor. A new antagonist, Seoul (Lim Ji-yeon), leads a team of mercenaries who are willing to aid the robbers and will thus be another obstacle for her to overcome.