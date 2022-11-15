2023 general elections might not hold, Charly Boy warns

Eccentric entertainer and social media personality Charly Boy, also known as Area Fada, has revealed that there might be no general elections in 2023, following the recent turn of events in the nation.

In an interview with the Daily Post, Charly Boy revealed this information. In the interview, the enthusiastic supporter of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stated his pessimism that the political heavyweights who have held Nigeria prisoner for so long will not be willing to hand over power to Nigerians in the approaching elections.

“There may be no election next year going by what I see. I don’t think that these people who have their stronghold on the nation’s political space are willing to relinquish power to the people.

“I repeat, there may not be an election next year. I have been saying this since last year. The way things are going, I doubt it. Nigeria is on a free fall. I have been saying it for years”, he said.

Area Fada, when asked about the current situation of the nation’s economy in regard to the naira-to-dollar exchange rate, opines that redesigning the nation’s currency is a fruitless undertaking and an attempt to remove focus on what matters.

“I was telling my family that a dollar will get to N1500. Look at what is happening now; it’s almost getting to N1000. There you are. The redesigning of the Naira is not a solution. How can it be a solution when you are producing nothing and you are not exporting? So you just keep printing money to pay salaries and you think that’s a solution?

“Do you know what will happen at the end of the day? Because anybody who has money now, will not have tomorrow. If you have 5 million Naira today, some people will think it’s a lot of money, but do you know that every day, that 5 million Naira that you have in the bank keeps depreciating?

“If you give it another 4 months, that money will be worth 800k. So where do we go from there? So it looks like there may be no election next year. Everything points to that fact.”

Between 25 February and 11 March 2023, the majority of Nigerian elections will be held. The President and Vice President will be elected on February 25; the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, is ineligible to run because his term has elapsed.