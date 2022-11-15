Campaign for Tinubu and Shettima underway with Buhari and others in Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead All Progressives Congress (APC) officials to the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, the location of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign launch.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate, arrived at the Home of Peace and Tourism yesterday in preparation for today’s launch.

He is set to present his objectives, which are contained in the President’s 80-page Action Plan document, at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

There was a substantial security presence in and around the city’s most vital areas.

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), progressive governors, and stalwarts of the ruling party are expected at the event.

The Plateau State Government has already designated today a holiday “due to the anticipated traffic congestion and resulting interruption of transportation and other activities.”

A source from the Presidency confirmed last night that the President will arrive in Jos for the rally around 9 a.m.

Before the event, Senator Adamu and Tinubu met with the President behind closed doors at the Villa on Sunday night. They discussed the arrangements for today’s ceremony and the visit of the president to Plateau.

Although the meeting’s outcome was not made public, it was reported that the three leaders were able to review the complete campaign schedule and finalize arrangements for today’s event.

President Buhari, who is the APC-PCC Chairman, reportedly promised Tinubu and Adamu that he is prepared to lead the nationwide campaign and ensure the party’s triumph next year.

Since Sunday, a team of presidential aides and security personnel has been in Jos.

Yesterday, members of the Local Organising Committees (LOCs) and government officials were spotted inspecting and supervising the venue’s decoration, while a handful of security personnel were seen roaming about the stadium to ensure a trouble-free gathering.

The state’s Ministry of Works has revitalized all roadways leading to and from the Jos Airport, the Government House, and the stadium.

The military, the police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Federal Road Safety Corps were observed securing the major highways leading to the event.

Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, was present at the stadium to evaluate the security measures.

Batholomew Onyeka, commissioner of police for the Plateau Command, was also present to assess the situation.

The Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign organization and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, highlighted Tinubu’s arrival in Plateau as a sign that history is repeating itself and that victory is guaranteed.

Lalong stated that other former presidential candidates who launched their campaigns in Jos, including the late M.K.O. Abiola and Olusegun Obasanjo, went on to become presidents.

The governor, speaking with the (LOC) Chairman, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Maje Wase, expressed optimism regarding the level of readiness.

Regarding the selection of Plateau for the event, Lalong said, “This is history repeating itself. Like we always said, Jos is the headquarters of victory. Before we used to do it in the Eagles Square, but now we have gone back to the tradition which is Jos, because of the weather, hospitality, and reception. Our presidential candidate is also very, very comfortable with coming to Jos.”