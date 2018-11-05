Today’s Noisemakers: Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya’s #MondayMotivation spiced with “stew”, Victor Asemota, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Victor Asemota

Something feels wrong about signing a 7,500 Naira hotel breakfast bill after eating only Akara and Akamu. The Akara was not even Opebi link road junction standard. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) November 5, 2018

That’s what is called ‘expensive’ on all fronts.

2. Audu Maikori

In the midst of complaints about unemployment- I have discovered that there is a dearth of people with specialized skills- skills that match the job opportunities of today. Your accounting/law/medical degrees are not that useful today without specialization.Find a niche & occupy — AuduMaikori (@Audu) November 5, 2018

Abi na.

Thank you Maikori for this Monday Motivation jere.

3. Beverly Naya

Stew-ish motivation for the rest of the year and beyond sef.

4. Adesua Etomi

I'm a team player. — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) November 5, 2018

Okay.

5. Oluwatosin Olaseinde

If you do not create a product or a system that can run without you.

You'll work till you die — Olúwatósìn Olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde) November 5, 2018

Kudos to you.

“Whoever has ears, hear this one”.

6. Nomso

Am i the only one that noticed Old Nollywood had good story lines & natural actors/actresses. The camera's & editing werent good but they had stories. Actors/Actresses were passionate & played their roles well. Now Nollywood is Big Bumbum — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) November 5, 2018