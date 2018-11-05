Today’s Noisemakers: Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya’s #MondayMotivation spiced with “stew”, Victor Asemota, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Victor Asemota

That’s what is called ‘expensive’ on all fronts.

2. Audu Maikori

Abi na.

Thank you Maikori for this Monday Motivation jere.

3. Beverly Naya

View this post on Instagram

You can be whoever you want, even yourself. 💫

A post shared by Beverly Naya (@thebeverlynaya) on

Stew-ish motivation for the rest of the year and beyond sef.

4. Adesua Etomi

Okay.

5. Oluwatosin Olaseinde

Kudos to you.

“Whoever has ears, hear this one”.

6. Nomso

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi November 3, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Lil Kesh, Israel Ogunseye, Korede Bello, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 2, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Leo Dasilva, Femi Adesina on Buhari’s WAEC certificate, Gimba Kakanda, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Israel Ayide November 2, 2018

The power of youth that drove the #GrowNigeria movement

Middle of this year, I had a burnout. I lost the drive, became almost depressed and felt that everything was ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 1, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Kasali’s superstory about a bus conductor, Lota Chukwu, Mercy Johnson, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 31, 2018

Today’s Noisemakers: Adegoke Pamilerin, Enekem and Olashile Abayomi’s comment about orgasm

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

Why Kingsley Moghalu should be Nigeria’s next President in 2019 – Diasporan Group

We wholeheartedly endorse Professor Kingsley Moghalu for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Moghalu understands and knows what will ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail