Today’s Noisemakers: Betty Irabor, Joey Akan, and Nigerians on smiling Bhudda

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Nigerians would see a mentally challenged person and conclude that it is “jazz” at work (which also means that there is no cure and often ends up in abandonment) than acknowledge that they might need serious mental help from specialists with treating or managing their condition. — Nerve Bender (@okemzuruoke) March 20, 2019

Are you surprised? Nigerians nigerian-ing.

Next week, I’m gonna be asking a lot of you for evidence of your smiling Bhudda testimonies — Olanrewaju (@Olanrewaju_Max) March 20, 2019

It will be testimony time, blessing time.

You people are really tweeting/retweeting picture of smiling Buddha but if they say you should forward BC or retweet pictures of Jesus for goodluck, you’ll start having intellectual arguments 🤣 — Nappyhaired (@alexnnamaka) March 20, 2019

Hypocrites, everywhere.

A guy reached out to me..2 degrees, jobless, broke. I askd HR to invite him for interv without disclosing my identity. HR sent guy a mail; guy didn’t respond. HR calld him but guy said he didn’t apply for a job & didn’t turn up 4 interview. Now he knows it’s me & wants an interv — Betty Irabor (@BettyIrabor) March 20, 2019

He thought you were a scammer and ritualist. So, second chance?

Smiling Buddha, let’s do this. I need that dough. pic.twitter.com/a7p2QDCRUP — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) March 19, 2019

I’m seeing people who say they don’t believe in juju retweeting the Buddha thing. Must be for bants — Steve Dede (@DizSteve) March 20, 2019

See that teni and wizkid track will make you Smoke weed , it is fire and it’s just the intro — Nne🍒 (@smartass_ify) March 20, 2019

We await this weed and fire track.

Marrying a Lady who is above 40 years is like buying Newspaper in the Evening. — CHIJIOKE 👑 (@chijiokeoficial) March 20, 2019

If we say Nigerian men are stupid now.