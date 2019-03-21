The Big 5: 10 feared dead in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue; PDP, Atiku in post-election trauma, depression – APC | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Rowdy session as senate condemns militarisation of 2019 polls

 The Senate had a rowdy session on Wednesday condemning the alleged use of the military in the conduct of the 2019 elections. This followed a motion by the Peoples Democratic Party member representing Kogi West in the chamber, Senator Dino Melaye, who chronicled infractions allegedly perpetrated by the military during the elections. 

The red chamber also directed the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission to investigate all the perceived inconsistent application of electoral laws by the commission in the 2019 polls. 

INEC commence movement of sensitive materials in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Thursday commence the movement of sensitive materials for this weekend’s supplementary elections in Plateau. Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity INEC office in Plateau, Osaretin Imahiyereobo, disclosed the logistics arrangements for the election to journalists on Wednesday in a press briefing.

PDP, Atiku in post-election trauma, depression – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its  presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, describing their claim of having won last month’s presidential poll as the hallucinatory outcome of a post-election depression. 

The APC’s claim was backed by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, which also charged the PDP of being steeped in post-election trauma.

10 feared dead in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue

At least 10 persons were feared dead in a fresh attack on Tse IoreleegebBabai council ward of Guma local government area of Benue by suspected herdsmen. Confirming the development, the Guma local government council chairman, Mr. Anthony Shawon disclosed that the attackers came in from neigbouring Nasarawa. 

Court adjourns hearing on INEC’s bid to resume collation of results in Bauch guber poll 
 
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has fixed Thursday to hear a preliminary objection the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, filed to challenge its powers to stop the collation and announcing of result of the governorship election that held in Bauchi on March 9.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 20, 2019

The Late 5: Agbaje denies dumping PDP; I’ll reclaim my mandate, Atiku vows | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Buhari declines assent to five bills  President Muhammadu Buhari has on Wednesday ...

Bernard Dayo March 20, 2019

The spirit of homosexuality was burnt out in this Facebook user, as part of efforts to prove that straight people are stupid

A Facebook user on Tuesday has revealed that his family took him to a church to burn out the spirit ...

Bernard Dayo March 20, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari condoles with Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi over cyclone; We have enough facts to unseat Buhari – Atiku’s legal team Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: We have enough facts to unseat Buhari – Atiku’s legal ...

Bernard Dayo March 19, 2019

The Late 5: Labour urges FG to implement new minimum wage before May 1; INEC to proceed with supplementary elections in Bauchi | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Senate joins reps, passes 2019 budget for second reading Nigeria’s 2019 budget ...

Bernard Dayo March 19, 2019

Success’ viral video: Delta state govt. suspends school head teacher because the school needs more fame and publicity

Following the viral video that showed a schoolgirl, Success Adebor, protesting against the decision of Okotie-Eboh Primary School in Sapele, Delta, to ...

Bernard Dayo March 19, 2019

The Big 5: Boko Haram attacks Adamawa community; My asset declaration forms were tampered with – Onnoghen tells CCT | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Atiku, PDP files petition against Buhari’s election The Peoples Democratic Party ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail