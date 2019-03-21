The Big 5: 10 feared dead in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue; PDP, Atiku in post-election trauma, depression – APC | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Rowdy session as senate condemns militarisation of 2019 polls

The Senate had a rowdy session on Wednesday condemning the alleged use of the military in the conduct of the 2019 elections. This followed a motion by the Peoples Democratic Party member representing Kogi West in the chamber, Senator Dino Melaye, who chronicled infractions allegedly perpetrated by the military during the elections.

The red chamber also directed the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission to investigate all the perceived inconsistent application of electoral laws by the commission in the 2019 polls.

INEC commence movement of sensitive materials in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Thursday commence the movement of sensitive materials for this weekend’s supplementary elections in Plateau. Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity INEC office in Plateau, Osaretin Imahiyereobo, disclosed the logistics arrangements for the election to journalists on Wednesday in a press briefing.

PDP, Atiku in post-election trauma, depression – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, describing their claim of having won last month’s presidential poll as the hallucinatory outcome of a post-election depression.

The APC’s claim was backed by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, which also charged the PDP of being steeped in post-election trauma.

10 feared dead in fresh herdsmen attack in Benue

At least 10 persons were feared dead in a fresh attack on Tse Ioreleegeb, Babai council ward of Guma local government area of Benue by suspected herdsmen. Confirming the development, the Guma local government council chairman, Mr. Anthony Shawon disclosed that the attackers came in from neigbouring Nasarawa.

Court adjourns hearing on INEC’s bid to resume collation of results in Bauch guber poll



The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has fixed Thursday to hear a preliminary objection the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, filed to challenge its powers to stop the collation and announcing of result of the governorship election that held in Bauchi on March 9.